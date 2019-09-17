Ex-GAA star Greg McCartan apologises for swearing at flute band

The original video was then deleted and before deactivating his Twitter account, Mr McCartan posted: "Apologies to anyone who took offence to my tweet the other night folks. Lesson learned should never have happened. Alcohol no excuse." (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Former Down GAA All-Star Greg McCartan has apologised after posting a video on social media which shows him shouting abuse at a loyalist band in Newcastle over the weekend.

An Ulster Unionist councillor has called on the PSNI to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime after Mr McCartan appeared to shout "Up the Ra" and "black b******s" at Pride of the Hill Flute band during the parade.

Mr McCartan also tweeted: "So much culture on show tonight throughout Ireland. Glad I played my part." Asked if he was the person heard chanting, he tweeted: "Lolz yup."

The original video was then deleted and before deactivating his Twitter account, Mr McCartan posted: "Apologies to anyone who took offence to my tweet the other night folks. Lesson learned should never have happened. Alcohol no excuse."

But for UUP councillor Alan Lewis the apology doesn't go far enough. He said: "You can only blame alcohol to a certain extent. This was vile sectarian abuse that was being shouted within earshot of young children. Police need to make an example of people like this.

"For a number of years there was a lot of community tensions surrounding this parade, and in recent years it has been a lot better. It only takes one or two people like this to drag us back. Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police have received reports in relation to a video posted on a social media site over the weekend. Inquiries are continuing."