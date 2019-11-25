Ex-hunger striker calls on Sinn Fein to halt the sale of 'exploitative' Sands shirts

A former IRA hunger striker has called on Sinn Fein to stop selling Bobby Sands sports jerseys.

Gerard Hodgins said they were exploitative and in bad taste.

He was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after it was revealed that the future of the Sinn Fein company involved in the sale of republican memorabilia is at risk due to falling demand for its wares.

"The Sands family have said time and time again that they don't want his image to be used in this way," Mr Hodgins said.

"I reiterate the family's request. If the people selling this merchandise genuinely love Bobby, please stop making money out of him now."

The €39.99 green, white and orange jersey features the hunger strikers' face on the front, and it has his name and the number '81' emblazoned on the back.

Bobby Sands died in May 1981 after 66 days on hunger strike in the H-Blocks.

Gerard Hodgins was on the first hunger strike which ended in October 1980.

The Irish Times reported that Republican Merchandising Ltd had laid off its three staff last year.

At the end of 2018 the company had accumulated losses of €88,543, according to recently filed accounts.

It was dependent on financial support from Sinn Fein for its continued survival.

"Trading conditions during the year were difficult," the directors said in their report accompanying the accounts. "There are no changes in business practices planned at present."

They said that rising costs and "changing consumer tastes" were a threat to the business.

Republican Merchandising operates a shop on Parnell Square in Dublin, and it sells online.

It appears to have stopped selling T-shirts and other items celebrating the Provisional IRA campaign last year.

The 'IRA Undefeated Army' T-shirts and other items are no longer on the market.

Mr Hodgins said: "The Undefeated Army merchandise needed to go because it was a lie.

"The IRA was defeated. It did not end partition, it did not deliver a united Ireland.

"The Brits penetrated us, we didn't penetrate the Brits."

But he urged Sinn Fein to also stop selling Bobby Sands merchandise.

"I find it hugely exploitative of the sacrifice that people made for Irish freedom, and in particular the sacrifice the H-Block hunger strikers made.

"To turn them into a commodity in order to fill Sinn Fein's coffers is wrong."

Mr Hodgins said the "commercialisation" of Sands flew in the face of what the hunger striker believed in.

"It's exactly the same as happened with Che Guevara. Bobby Sands was a socialist.

"This merchandise is the antithesis of everything Bobby Sands believed in. To use his image like this totally contradicts the principles he stood for.

"Personally, I have no time for the 'plastic Paddy' republicanism that we are seeing."

The jerseys are for sale on the sinnfeinbookshop.com website. Most of the other merchandise focuses on the old IRA or Irish unity. There is a 'Partition Sucks' T-shirt for €19.99, an Irish Volunteer apron for €24.99, a 'Guerilla Days in Ireland' jersey for €35 and a 'Bobby & Che' T-shirt for €14.99.

A limited edition Martin McGuinness print is available for €600 while a limited edition print of Dungiven hunger striker Kevin L ynch is €115.

The Lynch family cut its links with Sinn Fein in the summer following a row over a band named after the hunger striker appearing at a commemoration in Scotland.

A 'Legacy of the Hunger Strikes' limited edition print is on sale for €95.

A silver-and-gold 3D-design Easter lily pendant is €79.99 while a 'My Heart is in Ireland' pendant is €79.

Sinn Fein was asked for comment about reports that the falling demand for IRA merchandise is threatening Republican Merchandising's future, but so far the party has not responded.