Ex-Kincora resident to resist any bid to delay trial amid plans to end Troubles-era litigation

A former resident at a notorious Belfast boys' home is to press for a trial date in his High Court action over claims he was trafficked for sexual abuse.

Richard Kerr and his lawyers vowed to resist any attempt to delay the hearing amid UK Government plans to end all Troubles-era litigation.

The 60-year-old alleges a paedophile ring subjected him to years of rape and molestation in a campaign covered up by the British state.

Mr Kerr, who spent more than two years at the Kincora home in the east of the city, is seeking damages against the Department of Health, the Northern Ireland Office, the PSNI and the Home Office.

His legal representatives confirmed they will ask a judge later this week to list the case for trial without any further hold-up.

In a statement KRW Law said: “Richard Kerr is determined to ensure that the truth of his experiences is

exposed in court.”

Concerns were expressed that the legal move may be contested on the grounds that the civil action is part of conflict-related litigation which could be stopped under the government’s controversial proposals.

The law firm pledged to “robustly counter” any resistance from the Crown Solicitors’ Office based on still unpublished legislation.

“The CSO cannot take a stance of ‘wait and see’ on laws which have yet to be created in the hope that

the claims made by Richard Kerr will either go away or be locked away,” it said.

The lawsuit involves claims for assault and battery, misfeasance in public office, breach of statutory duty and negligence.

Mr Kerr, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, has detailed a litany of alleged abuse during his time spent at institutions in the 1960s and 1970s.

His action is being supported by former British Army intelligence officer Colin Wallace.

As well as the plaintiff's time at Kincora, the case includes claims about his earlier treatment in care at Williamson House in north Belfast, and a later period at a borstal in Co Down.

He alleges that he was repeatedly plied with alcohol and sexually assaulted by a number of men.

Court papers set out claims of being taken to hotels in Belfast, Portrush and Bangor to be abused.

According to his case he was also attacked while working at horse stables near Larne.

Another alleged incident involved being molested by a former soldier after being sent to his home in west Belfast.

Mr Kerr further claims he was put on ferries to England, where he was picked up by men and taken to locations in Manchester and London.

He maintains that all investigations and inquiries to date have failed to expose the full abuse at Kincora, along with the alleged knowledge and role of British state agents.

His lawyers claim failures by the Royal Ulster Constabulary to investigate events at the home.

Based on his allegations, he has not accepted conclusions reached by the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry.

The tribunal dismissed suspicions that senior politicians, civil servants and businessmen were complicit in a paedophile ring at Kincora which led to three staff members being jailed.