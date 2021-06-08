Ex-MP Lembit Opik causes social media frenzy after interrupting Sven Goran-Eriksson interview

The former MP Lembit Opik unwittingly found himself the subject of social media hysteria on Tuesday, after his attempted phone calls to the former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson interrupted a live interview.

The Northern Ireland-born politician made the unusual appearance on Sky News, while Sven Goran-Eriksson was being interviewed about his time as England football manager by presenter Kay Burley.

Speaking to the presenter, the Swedish football manager was suddenly interrupted by a call by Mr Opik which displayed on the screen to the full view of the audience. Laughing off the first attempt, the interview was then sidetracked again following another call.

Responding and having to wrap up the interview, Ms Burley said: “Quick thought before I ask you one more question, because it does look like Mr Opik really does want to talk to you.”

The interruption from Mr Opik left many amused over the perils of Zoom calls, while some suggested the politician may have been trying to call Sky News rather than Sven Goran-Eriksson.

However, that suggestion was dispelled after the man himself clarified he had indeed intended to call Mr Goran-Eriksson, but not “while he was being interviewed”.

“It shows the dangers of our virtually connected social media world,” added Mr Opik.

“My advice is: Before you call Sven (or anyone else) check he’s not on the news before you press the call button – as mistakes cannot be corrected after your call goes live on national television.

“I can only apologise to Sven for gatecrashing his Sky interview. Let’s hope England don’t end up as offside as I did this morning.”

The former Liberal Democrat MP for Montgomeryshire in Wales then joked that he was “not at liberty to yet confirm” whether he was taking on the role as England manager.

The situation caused plenty of amusement and bemusement in equal measure, with one user writing: “This is so funny. Like what would Lembit opik ring Sven-Goran Eriksson?! What do they have common? What do they talk about? Do they visit each other? Do they go grab beers?”

Another joked: “I like to imagine Sven just has Lembit Opik's picture set for every single one of his contacts because he doesn't know how to change it.”

The clip posted on Twitter of the exchange has been viewed almost 140,000 times on the social media platform.

Mr Opik was born in Bangor Co Down after his parents fled from Estonia. The former MP was educated at the Royal Belfast Academical Institution before going on to the University of Bristol.