Ex-MP who bullied Northern Ireland victim not expected to speak at Labour conference

A former MP who bullied a member of parliamentary staff from Northern Ireland is no longer expected to speak at a Labour conference fringe event after party members called for him to be banned.

Earlier this month, an independent panel found ex-Labour MP for Leicester East Keith Vaz bullied and harassed Jenny McCullough to such an extent she left her career in the House of Commons.

Vaz was expected to speak at a Hindus for Labour event on Wednesday but several party members told the Guardian he should no longer be involved in party business.

Read more Vaz did enormous harm to me and my career, reveals NI victim of bullying MP

The investigation panel said Vaz should be “ashamed” of his behaviour as it ruled he should never again be allowed to hold a parliamentary pass.

Vaz had likened Ms McCullough to a prostitute, told her she could not do her job because she was not a mother, and threatened to take photographs of her drinking alcohol to show to her boss.

Waiving her right to anonymity, Ms McCullough told the Belfast Telegraph she was pleased the inquiry “concluded what I, my friends and former colleagues have long known: that Keith Vaz did enormous harm to me and my career”.

The 64-year-old former Europe minister, who was an MP for over 30 years, declined to cooperate with the investigation, saying he was too ill.

Helen Lentell, a local Labour party member at the conference, said Vaz should not be involved with the party, “full stop”.

“He has been shown to be a bully,” she added. “The party should exclude him from the party. He should not be able or allowed to represent the party, hold office in the party, or speak at party events.

“The party should keep him out of party politics, because he has damaged the party’s reputation and standing.”

Andrew Bridgen, the Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, said: “Why is Keith Vaz still a member of the Labour party after his litany of much publicised transgressions?”

Labour sources confirmed to the Guardian that Vaz had also taken up a role on the party’s local government committee in Leicester, which has provoked anger among some local activists.

One said it was a “big shock” to see Vaz back working for the Labour party.

Asked to comment by the Guardian, Vaz said he would not consider standing as an MP in future elections but defended his right to still be involved in local campaigns.

“I and family members have lived in Leicester for 34 years,” he said. “As a private citizen I am happy to support local and national causes I feel passionate about. My various interests are well known. I write letters. I sign petitions. I have retired, I am not dead.

“I have recently been hospitalised and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy and I am undergoing treatment for this and other conditions. I try not to be bothered by what is said by others about me it does not help my recovery.”

After the story was published, Vaz wrote to say he did not plan to speak at a fringe event.

“I am not speaking at any fringe meeting anywhere and have not done so for several years,” he said.

Labour was approached for comment.