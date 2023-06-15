Ex-Nato diplomat on bringing Afghans to NI and how growing up during Troubles made country’s tribes easier to understand

Ben with a copy of his book, The Pashtun Tribes in Afghanistan: Wolves Among Men

Ben Acheson with tribal leaders during his time in Afghanistan

A former Nato employee who was based in Afghanistan has told how he drew on his experience of growing up during the Troubles while working there.

Ben Acheson (36), a former senior civilian representative for the military alliance, has written a book about his time in the central Asian country, The Pashtun Tribes in Afghanistan: Wolves Among Men.

It has been described as a tour de force, combining erudite analysis of the importance of tribes in the conflict with reflections on the recent fall of the country to Taliban rule.

Mr Acheson was born in Ballynahinch and educated in Belfast. He left Northern Ireland to study in England and then Scotland in the mid-2000s.

He told how during particularly tricky peace negotiations with a group once linked to al-Qaeda, he brought a group of Afghans to Belfast to learn about the peace process.

“They wanted to talk to the Afghan government about peace. It was around the time my boss, an ambassador, knew peace was on the cards, but his expertise was in tax,” he said.

“So, I took him to Belfast for three days, and I set up meetings with a lot of the guys here who were responsible for negotiating with armed groups in our peace deal.

“After those three days, you could see lightbulbs switch on in people’s heads.

“It’s something I always repeat in my time during this role — growing up in Northern Ireland gave me the ability to realise there are things not being said when it comes to peace.

“There are undercurrents and layers in any conflict. When you don’t know the context, you end up looking at the surface layer, and being from here, you peel the onion back.”

Mr Acheson spent six years in Afghanistan, working with ambassadors and commanding US generals in Nato.

He first realised his background could be helpful during a discussion with an Afghan colleague.

“I suppose you could say it started when I first got there. I shared an office with this Afghan man called Wally,” he began.

“When we would go to meetings with the ambassador, you would get all this empty talk.

“No one could read the subtext of what anyone was actually saying.

“In political meetings, it’s all very diplomatic language, but when I would come back to the office, Wally would tell me, ‘What they mean is...’, and, ‘Because he’s from this tribe, he’s actually saying this’.

“It triggered my interest so much, being from Northern Ireland.

“Everyone knows in Northern Ireland that the first question many people ask you is, ‘What school did you go to?’.

“Anyone from outside of here probably just thinks you’re curious as to where you were educated, but we know that question means, ‘What area are you from, what religion are you and, to an extent, what political party do you support?’.

“I could recognise there was subtext to everything, and over the next six years, I could see time and time again the mistakes we were often making when talking to the Afghans.

“It was very narcissistic. It was always us believing we dictated events and that we had a good grasp of what was going on when, in reality, we didn’t.”

Mr Acheson’s book focuses on the Pashtun tribes in particular. They are the world’s oldest tribal community, including more than 49 million people and between 350 and 400 groups and clans.

“What they do dictates the future of Afghanistan, and our approach as westerners was just to view them as, ‘Oh, they’re just tribes’. It’s the same as [when you hear], ‘Oh, they’re Protestant’, and just assume you know what they think.

“We never took the time to go deeper, and when you do, you can acknowledge what mistakes were made.”

Mr Acheson secured his position with Nato after leaving university.

“My first year of high school was during the [Good Friday] Agreement,” he said.

“We were the last generation to see soldiers on the streets, and then the first to feel what peace kind of looked like.

“I think all of that gives you an appreciation for these kinds of studies.”

He stressed his book was different than most publications about the country.

“The first line references how this book is the one I always wanted but could never find,” Mr Acheson said.

“When we talk about layers, I needed to know them, but when you search literature, it’s all hero stories. It’s all about the Taliban or the Soviets. There was no information on the likes of these tribes.

“We get caught up in this global war on terror, and sometimes we paint these people in a light they shouldn’t be.

“Most books, post-2001 particularly, are all about Americans in Afghanistan, not the Afghans.

“It’s about the politics, not the people behind the politics.”

While he has left Afghanistan, Mr Acheson struggled to separate himself from the turmoil created by the withdrawal of US and UK forces in 2021.

He was called upon to help with the evacuation effort because of his years of experience in the country.

“I was sitting in the basement of my parents’ house in Ballynahinch and had people crying on the phone to me,” he said.

“I was asked for grid references by military groups, and I’m sitting in a house in Co Down.”

While Afghanistan is now under Taliban rule, Mr Acheson believes the country can still have a bright future.

Ben looking over Kabul

He said: “It’s like the 1980s after Sunningdale here — everything seems lost and no one knows where to go.

“But none of these leaders lasts long. The conflict is not over; it’s a new phase. You can’t see the end result.

“The term we use is that they’re ‘stuck’, and they need to become unstuck.

“There are lessons [to be learned] from here. I think now is the time to do the visionary work there like we did here.”