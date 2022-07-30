Ex-NI Secretary claims Sunak ‘resisted’ protocol legislation as he endorses Liz Truss

Former Secretary of State for NI Brandon Lewis has given his backing to Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race as he accused Rishi Sunak of being weak in his dealings with the EU.

The Telegraph has reported claims from Brandon Lewis that the Treasury under Mr Sunak put up “huge resistance” to efforts to override the Northern Ireland Protocol and was more focused on trying to “keep the EU happy”.

Mr Lewis made the comments as he endorsed Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership.

He said she was “much more likely” to restore power sharing in NI if she becomes prime minister.

Mr Lewis served as Northern Ireland secretary from February 2020 until earlier this month, when he turned down Cabinet promotions to resign from Boris Johnson’s government along with a host of Tory colleagues.

In the role, Mr Lewis brought forward legislation to deal with the Troubles legacy in Northern Ireland.

Those proposals have been opposed by victims’ groups and all of NI’s main political parties.

He also helped develop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which aims to remove controversial trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by scrapping elements of the Brexit deal.

Speaking exclusively to The Telegraph, he claimed that while Mr Sunak declared his support for the bill during a hustings in Leeds on Thursday, that was not representative of the ex-chancellor’s record in government.

“It’s good to see him coming around to see that that is the way forward, because that doesn’t quite reflect the experience I’ve had of the Treasury in the last year and a half,” he told The Telegraph.

Mr Lewis claimed that work on the legislation in 2021 had encountered “huge resistance from the Treasury”, with the department more focused on the EU’s likely response than the difficulties of Northern Irish citizens or concerns about the UK’s territorial integrity.

“The Treasury in my experience seems to want to try and keep the EU happy, when I’ve always felt our focus should be on working to deliver for the people of the United Kingdom and do what’s right by them as their sovereign government,” he said.

“The concern has always been around, for the Treasury, ‘what will be the EU’s reaction’, rather than ‘how do we get this to work, and how do we fix this problem that is a problem for the UK?’”

Mr Sunak’s team insisted that the former chancellor has believed in Brexit from the beginning and he would continue with the bill “until and unless the EU says it is willing to come to the table” to re-negotiate the protocol.

Although he initially backed Nadhim Zahawi in the leadership race, Mr Lewis said that it had been an “easy choice” to endorse Liz Truss, partly because of his experience working with the Foreign Secretary on Northern Ireland.

He said: “What I’ve seen consistently with Liz is somebody who understands the union, has been strong and resolute on defending and protecting the union.”

Mr Lewis added that while working on the bill there were times when he and the Foreign Secretary were “battling against” the government “machine”, but “Liz was determined to see that through”.

The Foreign Secretary’s championing of the bill meant that if she became prime minister, the EU would “know where they stand”, he claimed.