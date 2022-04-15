Ex-NI Secretary Karen Bradley says she would have resigned over Partygate

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has said she would resign had she been a minister involved in the partygate scandal.

Staffordshire Moorlands MP Karen Bradley made the comments to the Stoke Sentinel after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were issued with fixed penalties for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

Partygate is a political scandal involving Conservative party and government staff gatherings held during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when public health restrictions prohibited most gatherings.

It is the first time, in UK history that a sitting Prime Minister has been handed a fine by police and there have been calls for Mr Johnson and his Chancellor to resign.

In a statement to StokeonTrentLive, Conservative MP Ms Bradley said: “My constituents know that I have been clear that those that make the rules must not break them, whether intentionally or otherwise.

“The public are right to expect the highest standards of behaviour from their leaders.”

She added: “I am proud of the British values of democracy, individual liberty, mutual respect, tolerance and the rule of law and have been privileged to promote those values around the world as an MP and during my time as a government minister.

“But we will lose the right to promote those values if we do not uphold them ourselves.

She said law breaking in Downing Street is unforgivable but the war in Ukraine had tempered her views on how best to deal with the situation.

Ms Bradley said: “I will spend the next few days consulting my constituents and will decide on what action to take after listening to them."

“But I do wish to make it clear that if I had been a minister found to have broken the laws that I passed, I would be tendering my resignation now.”

The Metropolitan Police said more than 50 fines will be issued as part of its inquiry into the breaking of lockdown rules in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Karen Bradley tenure as Secretary of State for NI was short-lived.

She was in post from January 2018 and sacked in July 2019, along with a host of cabinet names, by the new prime minister, Boris Johnson.

At the time she said it had been "an enormous privilege to” represent Northern Ireland.