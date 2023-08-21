Ex-pastor to be extradited to NI over child sex abuse charges

Pensioner will be returned to NI from Canada within next few weeks

A former pastor who admitted abusing three young boys in a care home in the 1980s will be returned to Northern Ireland from Canada within weeks.

Henry Clarke has decided he will no longer try to overturn a court ruling which ordered his extradition.

Clarke, now aged in his 80s, previously confessed to abusing three boys at care homes in Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 70s.

He moved to Canada in the late 1970s, but later made admissions after being taken in for questioning when he returned here on holiday.

Authorities did not charge him at the time as it was thought too much time had elapsed between the offences and the confession.

The Canadian authorities were never informed.

Clarke admitted the accusations of abuse during an interview with the RUC in Belfast in 1985 and, afterwards, in a letter he wrote from Canada.

He confessed to abusing one boy at Bawnmore House care home in Newtownabbey, and another at Firmount Hostel in Antrim.

He was allowed to return to Canada, and later wrote to the RUC confessing to the abuse of another boy in Conway House children’s home.

In 2012, the inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse was announced. It was headed up by the late Sir Anthony Hart and investigated the abuse of children who lived in institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995.

Public hearings began in 2014 and the inquiry concluded hearings in July 2016. A report was published the following January.

Clarke’s victims gave evidence to the inquiry.

Following this, BBC NI produced a television documentary about the allegations.

Journalist Kevin Magee travelled to Canada and interviewed the pastor, who admitted that he had indecently assaulted teenage boys in care homes between January 1, 1966, and January 1, 1972.

When questioned by the BBC, Clarke admitted abusing three boys in his care in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“At that time, I would not have used the word paedophile because I would never (have) thought of it, but subsequently as years have gone on, I realised that is the proper word for what I had done,” he said.

“Always in the back of my mind I knew what I was doing was wrong.”

One of his victims waived his right to anonymity calling Clarke a “monster”.

Following the BBC documentary, which aired five years ago, a fresh investigation into the case was ordered.

Clarke fought extradition, citing his advancing years and that he had two disabled sons and was the sole carer for his wife.

The case went all the way to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, which upheld a federal decision to surrender him for extradition to Northern Ireland.

Clarke, who now lives in Meadow Lake in Canada, is to be surrendered for extradition within 45 days.

His lawyer Chris Veeman said he has decided to no longer challenge the appeal court’s decision and will return to Northern Ireland to face the charges.

“The Canadian government will arrange transport for him and then hand him over,” he told Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Mr Veeman said he did not know how the Northern Ireland authorities intend to proceed once Clarke is in custody.

Clarke is expected to appear in court in Belfast as soon as the handover by the Canadian authorities takes place.