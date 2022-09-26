Ex-principal on trial over charges of sexual abuse at NI special needs school

A 54 year old man has gone on trial at the Crown Court in Coleraine charged with sexually abusing a pupil at a special needs school in Londonderry.

Michael Dobbins, whose address was given as Greenhaw Road in the city but who now lives at an address in the Waterside, was the principal of Ardnashee Special Education School when he allegedly committed the offences in the school and in his Greenhaw Road home, on dates between January 1, 2013 and February 23, 2015.

The defendant, who denies the allegations, faces six charges of raping the complainant, three charges of sexually assaulting her, and one charge of sexual activity by an adult with a person with a mental disorder.

Opening the case on behalf of the prosecution, barrister Gary McHugh KC outlined to the jury what he called a non-evidential summary of the evidence they would hear during the trial which is expected to last up to three weeks before Judge Patrick Kinney KC.

Mr McHugh said the defendant faced “allegations in this trial which are of a very serious nature” and he told the jurors to put aside any prejudice or sympathy they might have.

He said the complainant, who was born with a medical condition knows as translocation, had very limited independent skills and had no awareness of things such as road safety, money nor time.

The barrister said because of her medical condition, the complainant would not have had the mental capacity to give her consent for the alleged incidents.

He said she was a pupil in the school and in February 2015 the police received information which resulted in officers recording two achieving best evidence interviews with her.

In the first interview, Mr McHugh said the complainant told the police that when she was in the defendant’s school office, he closed the blinds and had a conversation with her during which he said he’d left his wife.

She alleged that the defendant then asked her to perform a sex act on him and that he touched her breasts.

In the second interview, the complainant alleged she was sexually assaulted in the defendant’s home and she described the interior layout of the home and of the defendant’s bedroom.

She alleged on one occasion the defendant carried out a sex act, and videoed her performing another sex act on him.

She also claimed to have performed a sex act on the defendant when in his car.

The prosecutor told the jurors that they would hear that the complainant was somewhat besotted with and adored the defendant and that staff members in the school knew she adored him.

The defendant was interviewed by the police on April 28, 2015.

During three interviews the defendant denied all of the allegations and denied that the complainant was ever in his Greenhaw Road home alone with him.

Mr McHugh said the defendant told the police investigators that “he believed some individuals might have a grievance against him”.

The trial continues.