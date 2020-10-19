Ex-producer sues BBC NI over 'bullying'

A journalist and TV producer is to sue BBC Northern Ireland over alleged bullying at the corporation.

According to a report in yesterday's Sunday Times, award-winning reporter Lena Ferguson is launching her legal action in Belfast High Court.

The newspaper said Ms Ferguson is suing the BBC for breach of its duty of care to provide a safe working environment, and is seeking substantial damages for injuries arising from loss of income, reputational damage and being subjected to conduct that could result in psychological damages.

Ms Ferguson has had a long and distinguished career in journalism here and further afield, working in both print and broadcast media.

A former Channel 4 News producer, Ms Ferguson later became head of BBC Northern Ireland's politics department, leaving that post in 2006 to take up freelance work.

Ms Ferguson produced many documentaries for BBC including Undercover NI, which examined the organised crime networks operating locally.

In 2004 she and a Channel 4 colleague were threatened with imprisonment after refusing to reveal confidential military sources to the Bloody Sunday Tribunal.

She had interviewed the solider in the late 1990s for a documentary that cast doubt on official accounts of what happened on Bloody Sunday.

The tribunal later decided to take no further action against her.

A spokesman for BBC Northern Ireland said last night that it did not comment on individuals.