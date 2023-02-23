Ex-PSNI officer warns police should review personal safety in wake of gun attack on DCI John Caldwell

Former Assistant Chief Constable Stephen White said officers would not be deterred from doing their duty.

Serving police officers should be mindful of their personal security arrangements following the attack on PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a former senior officer has said.

Former Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Stephen White said the incident would not deter police officers, but warned they should review their personal safety arrangements.

"In a sense this highlights again the dangers of the job, the risks of the job, the courage of those who carry out the job and the need for them to be supported and understood,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme on Thursday.

"Can I say to this current generation of police officers; be proud, I know you won’t be deterred from doing your duty. Be courageous, but for goodness sake, remember your personal safety.

"Look after yourself and look after your colleagues. It is vitally important, but at the same time, keep things in proportion. The vast majority of law-abiding people are right behind you.”

Mr White said he had been contacted by many police families in the aftermath of the attack on Mr Caldwell, all of whom had expressed concern for their safety.

"It has in a sense re-traumatised or made people re-live some of the dark days,” said the former ACC.

"It is reminding me of when others demonised and dehumanised the police, used that obscene title ‘legitimate target’.

"There is nothing legitimate about murder, about attempted murder, about trying to remove the father or a member of the family who happens to have chosen police as a vocation.”

Mr White, who retired from policing in 2004, said he hoped the attack would not deter officers – particularly those from a Catholic background - from contributing to their local communities.

"In the darker days, they [Catholic officers] paid a higher price,” he said.

"I worked with many fantastic Catholic police officers during my time, who had to take a conscious decision that they may not be able to live in the same area that they came from.

"I can understand taking a step back and thinking things through about routines or situations that are predictable.

"I’ve been involved in football all my life and it brought back to me the dark days where you carried a gun and perhaps had to hide it in your sports bag, but at the same time make sure it was available should something terrible happen.

"I don’t think it will deter police officers from continuing to do their duty both on-duty and as John was doing, off-duty, providing something positive, something wholesome.

"What a stark difference between those who offer nothing but violence, destruction and mayhem.”

It comes after DCI Caldwell was shot four times in front of his son and other children while lifting training equipment into the back of his car after taking a youth football session.

The PSNI has said the two gunmen were dressed in dark clothing and their shots struck at least two other cars.

They are believed to have fled the scene in a small, dark coloured vehicle shortly after 8pm, which was later found burnt on the Racolpa Road.

Police said dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives.

Three men, aged 38, 45 and 47, have been arrested in Omagh and Coalisland under the Terrorism Act and are being quizzed by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

They are also keen for anyone with relevant dash-cam or mobile footage to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.