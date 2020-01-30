Ex-SDLP mayor who tried to save UUP councillor from car bomb dies

The first nationalist chairman of Armagh council, Pat Brannigan has died.

Mr Brannigan served on the old Armagh City and District Council as an SDLP representative from 1977 to 2011 and was chairman of the council in 1993 and mayor from 1997 to 1998.

He died peacefully at home on Thursday.

Mr Brannigan attracted national attention when he attempted to save the life of the then UUP chairperson, Charles Armstrong on November, 14 1983.

The IRA had placed a bomb under Mr Armstrong’s car, which exploded while he was leaving a council meeting.

Mr Brannigan pulled Mr Armstrong from the burning wreckage of his vehicle, but the UUP councillor passed away from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and eight children.

The SDLP stalwart was noted for helping to end tribalism in the old Armagh council and helping to reach an agreement between the parties to rotate the chairmanship on a yearly basis.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Brannigan’s driving ambition was to deliver civil rights, equality and fairness for people regardless of their background.

“Pat Brannigan embodied the values of the SDLP and was a loyal friend and colleague to many across the north. In the darkest of times, he was a shining light for civil rights, social justice and peace,” the Foyle MP said.

“As mayor of Armagh and a councillor, Pat was respected across the political divide and his core belief was to serve the people of his community, which he did with distinction for many years.”

Mr Eastwood noted Mr Brannigan’s heroic actions in his attempt to save Mr Armstrong’s life.

“Perhaps one of the best examples of the character of Pat Brannigan was in the darkest days of the Troubles, when a bomb intended to kill UUP Councillor Charles Armstrong detonated, Pat did not hesitate in risking his life to try and save his colleague,” Mr Eastwood said.

“He was resolutely opposed to violence and always believed in a safer, shared future for all of us.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to Pat’s wife Molly, his children and the whole Brannigan family.”

Mr Brannigan’s funeral will take place on Saturday at St Patrick’s Cathedral at 10am. He will be buried in St Patrick’s cemetery.

“Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law Una, Colleen, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends,” a family death notice read.