Ex-senior PSNI officer takes industrial tribunal case against force

A former senior PSNI officer is taking an industrial tribunal case against the force.

Ex-Chief Superintendent Emma Bond served with the PSNI for 23 years before leaving to join Police Scotland last February.

She was awarded an MBE for services to policing and the community in 2019.

Ms Bond's case against the PSNI has been listed for hearings this week, with a case management preliminary hearing held today. However, that session was private and no members of the public or press were permitted to attend.

The officer previously served as the PSNI's head of learning and development, head of innovation and change, and executive lead for hate crime.

She is also a founding member of their Women in Policing Association.

Ms Bond is now an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland and is a member of the force's Executive Team.

During her time at the PSNI, she was also an Area Commander for west Belfast, District Commander for Antrim and Newtownabbey, and became the first woman to command the PSNI in the Derry City and Strabane district.

Speaking at the time of her appointment in the north west, Ms Bond said good policing is about being visible, understanding and responsive.

“My vision of policing is, I believe, straightforward enough and at a basic level it is about local policing being in touch with local communities to help solve local problems," she said.

“Policing can be so complex with such a diverse range of issues across so many communities. But I think it’s crucial that we all realise that, more often than not, there is no single policing answer to many of these issues.

“That’s why I believe other statutory agencies, the community and voluntary sector, and the very communities themselves have a key role to play in this process of engagement.

“The more we understand of the communities that we are here to serve, the better we can fashion policing to meet their needs.”

The PSNI and Police Scotland were both contacted for comment regarding the industrial tribunal case. Police Scotland said ACC Bond will not be making any comment at this stage.

The PSNI said: “As legal proceedings are ongoing, it is inappropriate for us to make any comment.”

Ms Bond is one of several senior officers to leave the PSNI in recent years.

In 2017 former PSNI commander for the Belfast City district Chris Noble took up the position of Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police in 2017, before becoming Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police in October 2021.

Drew Harris served with the PSNI for 34 years before being appointed Garda Commissioner in 2018. Also in 2018, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Will Kerr announced he was leaving the National Crime Agency to take up a senior role with Police Scotland. He was appointed the force’s new Deputy Chief Constable following the secondment from the PSNI to the NCA in 2017.

In February 2021, the PSNI’s most senior female officer, Barbara Gray, announced she was leaving to take up a new role as Deputy Assistant Commissioner with the Metropolitan Police. The same month former PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin was appointed to the Republic’s Policing Authority.