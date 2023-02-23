Ex-Sinn Fein MLA who resigned over Covid grant scandal running for council seat

A former Sinn Fein MLA who resigned over links to a Covid grant scandal has launched a bid to return to frontline politics.

In October 2020, Catherine Kelly stepped down from her Stormont post after admitting being a signatory to a party account into which £10,000 was paid in error.

The money was from Stormont’s Small Businesses Grant Support Scheme, which was designed to help companies struggling due to the pandemic.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme showed that political party offices had not been entitled to it.

For seven months the money remained in the party account, before being returned when it came to light in the media.

Mrs Kelly’s husband, Barry McColgan, who was Sinn Fein’s West Tyrone constituency manager, resigned a few days before his wife.

The MLA was the fourth party official to step down over the scandal, alongside Irish senator and former Foyle MLA Elisha McCallion and an unnamed Sinn Fein member who was the chair of the party branch in Upper Bann.

Ms McCallion quit after she admitted having £10,000 lodged in error in a bank account she shared with her husband, which was not immediately paid back.

The unnamed Sinn Fein member in Upper Bann also resigned after he failed to promptly return a £10,000 grant paid in error.

Earlier this week, Mrs Kelly announced she is running for a seat on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the upcoming local government elections in May.

She is running alongside ex-MLA Barry McElduff — who previously stepped down from his Stormont post due to another, separate scandal — and Marty McColgan, a former council chairman. Mrs Kelly was previously co-opted to fill Mr McElduff’s Stormont seat in June 2017.

Posting on social media, Ms Kelly said: “Proud to be selected for Sinn Fein in Omagh alongside Barry and Marty for the upcoming council elections.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Anne Marie Fitzgerald, who has taken the decision not to go forward after 16 years as one of the hardest-working councillors in Ireland.

“Looking forward to the campaign ahead.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.

Speaking in October 2020, Mrs Kelly apologised to the party over her links to the Covid grant controversy.

“I have been a signatory to that account for a number of years and as such had a responsibility to ensure it was operated to the highest standard. That did not happen in this case,” she said.

“I believe that, as a public representative, this is not acceptable and therefore I have tendered my resignation as a member of the Assembly with immediate effect.

“I apologise unreservedly to the party, those who vote for us and the wider public.”

Accepting Mrs Kelly’s resignation, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Catherine is a signatory to an account into which a small business grant of £10,000 was lodged in error. The grant was unsolicited and has been repaid in full.

“The failure to return the grant immediately is unacceptable. Catherine fully accepts that she did not discharge her duties as a public representative in this regard.”