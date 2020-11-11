Ex-soldier injured in IRA blast starts Remembrance Day walk through pain barrier for charity

A former UDR soldier left with crippling physical and mental health injuries following a 1979 IRA bomb blast is to push through the pain barrier and take on walking a marathon to raise funds for two organisations which his family said have helped them cope.

Grant Weir, from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, suffered his injuries aged 22 when the IRA detonated a bomb as his patrol drove past a bus stop near Rosslea on July 17, 1979.

Sylvia Crowe, a church missionary who was waiting at the bus stop with two other women, was killed in the attack.

For several months it looked like Grant would not survive, but he did, and since then has been cared for round the clock by his family, including sister Michele Nixon.

But Michele said her family would have struggled without the support of The Ely Centre in Enniskillen and victims’ support group SEFF.

“We’ve always been a family to try to acknowledge what others have done for us,” said Michele, “so this is our way, and Grant’s way, of repaying them for their years of support.”

Grant has set a target of completing his 26 mile walk by his birthday on January 8, with the plan to start clocking up the miles today, Remembrance Day, November 11.

He stepped off from outside the gates of Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Lisnaskea at 11.30am and was accompanied by others who have lost limbs as a result of terror attacks.

Michele said the family had thought hard about how to kick-start a fundraising effort, but after seeing a decline in Grant’s mood and physical condition during lockdown, a doctor’s prescription for exercise made their minds up walking was the perfect solution.

“Before lockdown started Grant would have gone to Drumcoo Day Centre five days a week. It’s what he got up for in the morning,” said Michele.

“He wouldn’t have been able to tell the time, but he was there, ready to go every day.

“But it had to close due to the virus. It was a big blow to him. He loved the routine and loved the interaction. Grant has always been a routine person.

“But when that was broken there was a real decline in his mental health. He was withdrawn and very quiet,” she said.

“He has also started to get pain in his good leg. The doctor said it was due to the shrapnel still embedded in his knee. We thought a personal trainer would help him, so twice a week we’ve been taking him to the gym.

“That’s helped him a lot and it got us thinking that maybe this was a good way to keep Grant active and raise funds at the same time.

“Grant isn’t always a person to remember things, but he’s well aware of what he’s going to be doing. He’s looking forward to the challenge and it will also get him back into a daily routine which can only help him mentally.

“We were actually on a respite weekend with The Ely Centre at Lusty Beg when we came up with the idea."

Mental health, particularly during lockdown for someone like Grant, is a real issue, she said.

Michele added: “All his routines were upset, and that’s how he had been living his life. Once that routine was gone a little of him disappeared with it.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have already contacted us saying they want to walk with him, and who want to lend their support,” said Michele.

“There’ll be someone with Grant very step of the way and it’s filled us with pride in him for taking this on and with gratitude for the warmth of all those who have already pledged their support.

“I’m just pleased we managed to get the garden re-laid in time. He’ll do a good part of the walking here, but we’ll also keep on the treadmill at the gym and get him out and about around the town.”

The Ely Centre was set up by survivors of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bomb to serve innocent victims and survivors, ex service personnel, their families and carers.

It helps families tackle declining psychological, physical health, social and financial difficulties arising as a result of terrorism and Lee McDowell, director of services, added: “We are honoured by Grant’s efforts and we thank him for this nomination.

“The demand on services as a result of the ongoing pandemic is rapidly increasing. No more acutely is this felt more than in our mental health services.

“For many veterans and victims alike, prolonged periods of isolation coupled with genuine health concerns is leading to an increasing referral rate to our mental health services.”

Donations can be made at The Ely Centre or visit the GoFundMe website and search ‘Going for a walk hi!’