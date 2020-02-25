Ex-soldier prosecutions a PPS matter, insists Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis signing the book of condolence for the late Seamus Mallon as Mayor Michaela Boyle looks on

The new Secretary of State has said prosecutions of veterans who served in Northern Ireland are a matter for the Public Prosecution Service - which he declined to say could be trusted.

On a visit to Londonderry, Brandon Lewis - who has replaced Julian Smith as Northern Ireland Secretary - also described as "tragic" the suicide last Thursday of former soldier Eddie 'Spud' Murphy.

He took his own life after he was questioned by the PSNI about his actions while on duty in Northern Ireland. Mr Murphy's friends claimed the threat of prosecution had left him feeling "anxious and stressed".

Mr Lewis said he, like the Prime Minister, was determined to make sure there were no vexatious claims against former soldiers but declined to say whether or not this meant an amnesty.

He said: "We have seen some tragic cases over the years and obviously there has been some publicity around a case this weekend. We want to make sure we come up with a system that makes sure victims are well understood and looked after, as well as make sure there are no vexatious claims.

"The Prime Minister has been very clear on that, we are determined to deliver on that and we will do that. I am not going into detail at the moment but we will come forward as a Government with an outline of what we want to do in due course."

However, the Public Prosecution Service already applies tests on evidential threshold and public interest before proceeding with cases. Asked if the Government believed prosecutors could be trusted not to mount vexatious claims, he declined to be drawn, although he said the Government's proposals were not a reflection on the PPS.

"Prosecutions are independent issues for the prosecutors in any given area," he said.

"We have always said that we want to make sure, the Prime Minister has been very clear, that there are no vexatious claims, that's very different from anything else.

"We want to make sure there are no vexatious claims and we will carry forwards some proposals for that in due course."

The Government has promised to bring the legislation forward by March 18.

The Secretary of State made his first visit to the north west where he met with civic and business leaders in Derry and Strabane, where the impact of cross-border trade was discussed.

Mr Lewis denied suggestions that the Government is exploring legal loopholes that will do away with the need for checks on goods travelling across the Irish Sea.

He said: "We have always said we want to make sure there is unfettered access between GB and Northern Ireland and we as a Government have always gone by the rule of law and we will continue to do that.

"We want to make sure the United Kingdom is one whole Union and one that is good for business across the United Kingdom. We have always said there will not be a border down the Irish Sea, there will be unfettered access for business."