Ex-UDR man Grant Weir injured in IRA bomb crosses finish line after marathon walk for charity

Grant Weir pictured with nephew Ethan and niece Becky as a service is held to mark the completion of his 26-mile charity marathon walk.

Grant Weir with family, friend and former UDR soldiers who joined him to complete his marathon charity walk in Enniskillen.

Six weeks ahead of schedule, a former UDR soldier who was serious injured in a bomb attack over 40 years ago has crossed the finish line to complete his marathon walk for charity.

Co Fermanagh man Grant Weir’s ‘Going for a Walk hi’ campaign ended this week, and he was supported on the final stretch by his former UDR colleagues, some of whom brought aid to him in the bomb blast that left him critically injured.

Cheered on by family and friends, Grant took the final steps over a few hundred yards which he had delayed to allow his former colleagues to join him - but he has already vowed to keep on walking until the end of January.

The final stretch of his marathon, which began on November 11, saw Grant finish where he had started at the SEFF Memorial in the grounds of Holy Trinity, Church of Ireland, The memorial bears the name of missionary woman Sylvia Crowe who was murdered in the same incident that left Grant facing life changing injuries.

Grant suffered his injuries aged 22 when the IRA detonated a bomb as his patrol drove past a bus stop near Rosslea on July 17, 1979.

To date the campaign, which aims to raise awareness of mental health and carer issues, has raised over of £10,000 with SEFF and The Ely Centre in Enniskillen the beneficiaries. Donations can be made up to January 31.

Grant and his family, including sister Michele Nixon who has helped care from him since he suffered his injuries, said the day had been a wonderful experience.

“It’s been emotional for all of us,” said Michele.

“We’re all so proud of what he’s achieved and we’ll keep on supporting him in January.

“For now he’s putting his feet up for a rest, but he’s already itching to get back out there!”

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said Grant’s achievement is a wonderful example of the determination and courage he and his family have shown over the years.

“The feat that Grant has achieved, supported so much by his family, is incredible,” he said.

“At the point Grant was injured he was not expected to pull through and no medical person gave Grant a chance of being able to walk again.

“Grant has demonstrated the power of the human spirit and what is possible through courage and determination.

“Over the last six weeks Grant has walked 26 miles and he and his family have directly engaged with so many people from all walks of life,” said Mr Donaldson.

“Schoolchildren, veterans, politicians, victims/survivors, the Veterans Commissioner, soldiers who served in the Irish Army have been inspired by Grant’s story.

“The last stage of Grant’s challenge was very special,” he added.

“He was joined by ex UDR soldiers who were in the convoy with him when the bomb attack happened.

“It was lovely to see him cheered home to the memorial and a piper, another former a UDR soldier.”Grant was also presented with a medal and Rev Alan Irwin offered prayers of thanks in recognition of Grant’s achievements.

“We are so very proud of Grant and his family for the way they conducted themselves throughout the campaign, but also how they’ve done so right through the years,” said Mr Donaldson.