Ex-UDR soldier badly injured in bomb nears end of marathon walk

Grant defying odds to raise funds for victims' groups

A former UDR soldier who was left with devastating injuries following a bomb blast over 40 years ago is just half a mile away from completing a mission to walk a marathon for charity.

Grant Weir, from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, suffered his injuries aged 22 when the IRA detonated a bomb as his patrol drove past a bus stop near Rosslea on July 17, 1979.

Sylvia Crowe, a church missionary who was waiting at the bus stop with two other women, was killed in the attack.

Since then Grant been cared for round the clock by his family, including sister Michele Nixon.

Next Tuesday, December 22, Grant is planning to walk the last half mile of his marathon with some of his former colleagues who were in two Land Rovers on the day of the bomb.

Starting his marathon effort on Remembrance Day, Grant is well ahead of schedule, having initially hoped to complete the journey by his birthday on January 8 to raise funds for victims' groups SEFF and The Ely Centre in Enniskillen.

Grant was joined for the penultimate section of his walk on Monday by Victims Commissioner Danny Kinahan.

Michele said Grant's efforts to raise funds and awareness have left the whole family feeling proud of what he's been able to achieve.

"I very much feel the injured victims are forgotten about," she said. "His whole life was taken away from him on that day.There's times Grant will be sitting quietly and you ask him what he's thinking about. He'll say, 'No wife, no children' and that's sad.

"We're all extremely proud of him. He has done so well."

The community has got behind Grant's effort, with pupils at Ballinamallard Primary School joining in to support him last week. Almost £7,000 has now been raised.

"When we started all this I never thought that Grant would have the 26 miles done before Christmas," said Michele.

"He just loves walking now and he's planning to go even further and will keep on walking until the end of January."

Army veteran Mr Kinahan also visited SEFF's Lisnaskea offices where he met with other former soldiers.

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said: "The commissioner met with 12 veterans and we expressed our deep concern around the Lambeth agenda and implored the commissioner to not be part of any process which fails to those most impacted by the discussions being held."

Grant can be supported at www.go fundme.com/f/going-for-a-walk -hi039