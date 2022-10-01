Ex-Ulster rugby player Ryan Caldwell speaks about his journey from prison and drugs to recovery

Ex-Ulster rugby star Ryan Caldwell has described himself as "feeling lost" after he ended up in prison

A former Ulster and Ireland rugby player has spoken about his battle with drugs and ending up in prison following his retirement from the sport at 30-years-old.

Ryan Caldwell (38) who won two Ireland caps at the age of 25 has said he was “feeling lost” after injuries ended his rugby career before descending into a life of drugs, and a sentence at Maghaberry Prison.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Ryan said “there was very little support” when he finished playing the sport and hopes by speaking out about his life and recovery that he “help someone going through it.”

“It’s a massive change, it’s a massive shift in life. I went through about a three-year period where I was constantly in a huge dark night of the soul. I got involved with drugs and wasn’t with a great crowd.”

“I was selling drugs and taking tablets. Getting arrested. I ended up in Maghaberry. I was in there twice, six weeks at a time on remand. That’s where I tried to take my own life.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Ryan, who has since set up his own business in Belfast teaching students meditation said “it was great at Ulster”

“I enjoyed it, then I started to get injured at about 22 on my hips. I’ve got two hip replacements now. I had really degenerative hips from 22 and I still went on to play eight years of top-level rugby.”

“When I left rugby I was getting a hip operation at 31 and 32. Doctors would say ‘how on earth were you doing this?’ More to the point, why were you doing this? I was like, I don’t know. I just got used to playing with pain.”

Ryan also shares his thoughts on the “trauma” of being punched by Paul O’Connell in an Ireland training session which almost killed him, admitting it was something he previously never addressed.

“That punch, I didn’t know what had happened, I was knocked out cold, so I didn’t know the whole story until other people like Rory (Best), Stephen Ferris and people like that told me what had happened.”

“I wasn’t even looking at him when the punch landed, I was completely facing the other way. I understand tempers rise and it’s all in the past now, but it was a complete trauma.”

The former sportsmen says a series of head injuries caused by his time in the sport left him with mental health problems. He eventually left the sport after stint playing for Exeter.

“It was strange, a lot of darkness in my mind. Then that got reinforced by not playing rugby, I had no distraction, only my own thoughts. Once I knew my career was over, I felt really vulnerable and when I stopped playing, there was a complete loss of identity”

He eventually returned to Northern Ireland turning to drugs and alcohol to help cope with a life without rugby.

“There was a lot of cocaine. There were a lot of prescription tablets. The hip operations got me onto prescription drugs. So when you’re going through this in your mind, and you have the prescription medication, they take the pain away from your hip, but they also numb your whole body.”

He describes being addicted to the “peace” the medication gave him rather than the relief.

The ex-Ulster man goes on to describe one moment in his life where he didn’t have “two pennies to rub together” and had to ask his mother to order him something to eat after goes days without food.

“There are things I’m really not proud of. Violence with the wrong crowd. Even being there in that environment, it was so alien to me. I looked the part. But inside, I wasn’t comfortable with this, I didn’t like this, but I was looking for reassurance, I was looking for people to accept me and love me.”