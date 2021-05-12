Excitement as Clipper yacht race to return to Londonderry

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will make a return to Londonderry in 2022

The award-winning Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will make a return to Londonderry in 2022.

Members of the local council's Business & Culture Committee welcomed the news that the race, race stopover and subsequently the Foyle Maritime Festival, will take place in the summer of 2022.

Committee chair SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell described the news as “very, very positive”.

“The Clipper race is synonymous with Derry and the buzz and excitement it creates along the quay,” he said.

“It’s just a fantastic experience and it’s an opportunity to broadcast our majestic Foyle and beautiful city on a global stage.

“I hope it’s plain sailing between now and July 2022.”

The highly anticipated Foyle Maritime Festival including the Clipper race stopover had been due to occur between July and August 2020. However, due to the global pandemic it was impossible to continue the race and Clipper Ventures announced the suspension of the race until further notice. The Foyle Maritime Festival was also cancelled for the summer of 2020, in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

Clipper Ventures recently decided to delay the restart until February 2022 which means the stop over in the Foyle will take place next summer.

Members were informed that officers are working on an 11 day proposal beginning as soon as the first boats arrive.

For the final five days of the stopover Council plan to deliver the festival at maximum capacity with 1.5 miles of the riverfront featuring festival infrastructure and animation, as well as a series of keynote events including the showcase spectacle which has become a highlight event of the festival.

Officers have proposed the implementation of a full road closure for five days in 2022 for the festival which will grant officers the optimum setting for crowd management and social distancing.

Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney welcomed the report saying it “sends out really positive news to the city and beyond about us returning to some form of normality in the time ahead”.

“If indeed there are any restrictions around at that time then hopefully the officers and public can work within them given that this is largely an outdoor festival and event.”

UUP Alderman Darren Guy described it as “great news”, however, he raised a concern about the road closure.

“I’m going to put my taxi head on now and talk about the closure of Queen’s Quay. I know the thought of that fills taxi drivers with dread in this city but it can work and I’m sure council will work with DFI Roads in sorting out the traffic flow.”

Foyleside SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack welcomed the festival’s return adding “it is vital to our tourism offering”.

“We have seen before how it illuminates the city, the area, the Foyle, the district, it brings so much to the area and that’s what’s needed. We need events like this to encourage people and to showcase Derry and district on a global stage.”

Councillors from all parties were united in their delight at the news with DUP Alderman Graham Warke calling the news “outstanding”.

In 2018 the Clipper race and Foyle Maritime festival attracted almost 211,000 attendees, achieving over 19,000 bed nights and an estimated economic impact of at least £2m for the local economy.