Excitement as RAF Tornado fighter arrives at Ulster Aviation Society hangar in Lisburn

Plane enthusiasts are in for a treat after the Ulster Aviation Society welcomed a Tornado jet to its museum collection on Wednesday.

The famous attack aircraft arrived from England at RAF Aldergrove, where it was then carried in parts by a convoy of five lorries to its new home at the Society’s Lisburn hangar.

The Tornado jet saw service in the Royal Air Force (RAF) from 1980 until 2019, before it was retired.

The GR4 models specialised as ground attack and reconnaissance planes, seeing action over Afghanistan, Bosnia, in both Gulf wars, over Libya and most recently against Isis forces in Syria.

The reassembled aircraft – gifted by the RAF to add to the Ulster Aviation Society museum at its Maze site – will be ready to be viewed by the public in around a week’s time.

According to the Society, this particular GR4 variant acquired was designed to train the crews of combat aircraft and therefore, the 16-ton aircraft is a special, two-seated version with duplicate controls.

It will be a busy few days at the museum with a specialised unit named JARTS (Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron) in charge of rebuilding the plane in less than a week.

Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth is a former head of the RAF’s Tornado force and originally from Donaghcloney in Co Down.

He now runs the space directorate within the Ministry of Defence.

“From a heritage standpoint, it’ll be good to see the Tornado there, considering all the good that the aviation society does. It’s an aircraft that provided 40 years of good service to the country,” he said.

“To me, this was too good an opportunity to miss.”

The fighter jet was originally meant to arrive on display in Northern Ireland in March 2020, but the schedule was disrupted as a result of the pandemic.

Ray Burrows, chair of the Ulster Aviation Society, said it was a “fantastic day” after so many challenges.

“We were annoyed at the delay, but it couldn’t be helped,” he said.

“We’re thrilled that the Tornado is finally coming. Anyway, our volunteers have spent 50-plus years dealing with challenges. We wouldn’t let Covid defeat us.”

“This is an absolutely fantastic day for the society and the people of Northern Ireland.

“The GR4 Tornado saw more service with the RAF than any bomber or fighter aircraft ever before. A fantastic war record the aircraft has.

“They will have the wings and tailfin on hopefully by the close of play today and in two or three days' time hopefully she will be available for people to come and see.

"Very few GR4's have been delivered to museums in the UK and ours is the first one to be ‘gifted’ to a non-national collection.”