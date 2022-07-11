Excitement builds in Greyabbey as Co Down village prepares to host first Twelfth in over half a century

A local band getting ready to participate in the last Twelfth parade in Greyabbey.

A King Billy impersonator during the last Twelfth of July parade in Greyabbey in 1968.

A local band during the last Twelfth of July parade in Greyabbey in 1968

Greyabbey is “buzzing” with excitement as it hosts a Twelfth of July parade for the first time in more than 50 years on Tuesday.

Originally set to host the annual parade in 2020, the Co Down village was forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greyabbey and the surrounding towns and villages make up the Upper Ards District, who share parade duties with Holywood, Newtownards and Bangor.

Orangeman Stuart Long, who is from Greyabbey, has been hard at work organising the parade in the village.

He has been a member of the Orange Order for 25 years and before that he was a member of the Junior Lodge — describing the Longs as an “Orange family”.

“My dad’s been in the lodge for forever and a day, this year my brother Samuel and I will be there, and my son Oscar, who’s six, will be walking with the band and carrying the band stick,” explained Stuart.

The postponement of the Greyabbey parade in 2020 also coincided with the Greyabbey Flute Band’s 30th anniversary, which was a disappointment for the village as the festivities would have been a double celebration.

“Almost a year before we started talking with the police, to get it to run as smoothly as possible so it’s been a long time in planning,” Stuart added.

“It was two months before we were told ‘no’. We did know beforehand, but it was still a disappointment.”

The parade will follow a route along Newtownards Road, Main Street, Church Street to Rosemount Estate and behind the church.

Stuart said that although it will be a relatively small parade comprising 30 bands, it has been logistically difficult to organise in a small village:

“It’s probably one of the smaller parades,” he said. “It’s on a small street, so it’s going to be [difficult to stage].

"That’s the first thing we said to the police, that it isn’t going to be easy. We’re trying to close roads, make one-way systems for buses, and there’s no big car park. It’s going to be about getting the timing right.”

The parade will cap off a village festival, which has been showcasing family-friendly events throughout the month of July.

“We’ve basically had something every night,” Stuart said.

“We always have a Battle of the Somme commemoration parade on the 1st of July at the War Memorial. We held a fancy-dress parade, a fun day with bouncy castles, a concert in the grounds of the abbey, a bible club and a darts tournament.”

Stuart said that social media has been a big help in spreading the word of the parade.

“We’ve been able to use Facebook to put information on and to spread the word. We’ve gone live during the week, with brass bands and drums, to let people who weren’t there watch it.”

When asked how he felt so close to the parade, Stuart joked that he “will be delighted when it’s all over”.

“Somebody else can take over next year,” he joked. “The only thing we’re looking forward to now is the sunshine. It’s built up for two years and everybody is looking forward to it.

“A band parade is for everybody. It’s a whole fun day out. You go, you get an ice cream. It doesn’t matter what side of the community you’re on, you will enjoy it, the kids will enjoy it.

"It doesn’t happen every year for us and it’s a big occasion. The whole village is buzzing, and it has been since 2020.”