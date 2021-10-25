Executive calls for public opinion on how to improve Northern Ireland’s high streets

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Junior Minister Gary Middleton launch the High Street Task Force call for evidence in Magherafelt town centre.

The Executive wants to hear views from the public on how to best shape the future of Northern Ireland’s high streets, “especially as we emerge from lockdown”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Junior Minister Gary Middleton visited Magherafelt’s town centre on Monday to launch a call for evidence as part of a series of engagement exercises being taken forward by the High Street Task Force.

The task force was created in August 2020 and first met in February of this year, after a six-month delay which the Executive Office said was partly due to staff shortages.

It is co-chaired by Mr Middleton and fellow junior minister, Declan Kearney.

“Our High Street Task Force is working together to help make our town, city and village centres places where people can do business, socialise, shop, be creative and use public services - as well as being great places to live,” said Ms O’Neill.

“While there are many common and shared challenges, we recognise that every high street is different and has its own character, personality and needs that will each require bespoke local solutions.

“That’s why we want to hear views and evidence from far and wide, across both urban and rural areas. I would urge everyone with an interest in the future of their local high street to respond to the call for evidence and share your views.”

Mr Middleton continued: “The High Street Task Force has a longer-term focus on addressing the pressing need for the transformation of our high streets in response to fundamental societal and economic changes.

“This call for evidence provides an important opportunity for everyone to have their say and influence the vision that will be required to breathe new life into our high streets and deliver results at street level.”

The High Street Voucher scheme, which provides eligible adult applicants across NI with a £100 pre-paid card to help boost local traders struggling after the pandemic, is one element the Executive has implemented to improve the region’s economy.

However, now the task force is encouraging the “business community and wider civic society to put forward their ideas on what success looks like for 21st century high streets,” said Glyn Roberts, chair of the body’s policy subgroup and CEO of Retail NI.

“It is very clear that our end goal is High Streets that are clean, green, family friendly destinations that people want to shop, socialise, live and work in,” he commented.

The call for evidence document is available at: https://www.executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk/consultations/call-evidence-high-street-task-force.

Responses to the call for evidence may also be provided via email to: highstreet@communities-ni.gov.uk.

The call for evidence process will run from 25 October to 6 December 2021.