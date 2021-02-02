Executive condemns threats against Irish Sea border post workers

DUP MP Sammy Wilson unaware of where threats originated fromReports loyalists paramilitaries not behind threatsGraffiti attacks on Alliance representatives

Some of the sinister graffiti that has appeared in recent weeks.

The Northern Ireland Executive has condemned threats against workers carrying out Irish Sea border checks at Larne and Belfast ports.

Workers at both ports were withdrawn from Brexit inspection duties on Monday.

"Regardless of our very different views on the NI Protocol, the Executive is united in condemning any threats made against workers and staff going about their duties," a statement from the Executive said.

"As public servants, these staff should be allowed to do their jobs without fear and it is unacceptable and intolerable that threats have been made.

"The threats should be lifted immediately and staff should be allowed to return to their posts and get back to their work.

"There is no place in society for intimidation and threats against anyone going to their place of work."

The BBC reported that loyalist paramilitaries were not thought to be behind the threats.

Tweeting just before he temporarily stood down as Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots said staff safety was “paramount”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council also removed its staff after an upsurge in “sinister and menacing behaviour”.

First Minster Arlene Foster said she had told the UK Government of community tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol and called on those involved in the threats to desist.

The protocol avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland but Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU rules - creating a de facto Irish Sea Border with Great Britain.

Police are to hold talks around midday on Tuesday with partner agencies after the physical Brexit checks at the ports were suspended amid safety concerns.

Graffiti has appeared in recent weeks in relation to the protocol, describing staff as “targets”. Staff also expressed concern that individuals had been spotted taking down their vehicle number plate.

Alliance representatives have also been targeted. Leader Naomi Long's officer was the target of a hoax bomb scare. MP Stephen Farry and MLA Kelly Armstrong also have graffiti attacks on their offices.

Mr Farry called for a dialing down of the rhetoric.

Shadow NI Secretary Louise Haigh added: "These have been a difficult few days, but calm is needed and everyone has a responsibility to help lower tensions."

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he has no indication about where the threats have came from.

He added the he hasn't personally spoken to anyone involved in loyalist paramilitaries and was unaware if any of his DUP colleagues had done so.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

“I don’t have any indication of where the threat is coming from other than that people are now fearful that information is being gathered about them which would be personal and may identify where they live,” he stated.

“Don’t forget many of them will live in communities where this anger is bubbling forth and for that reason you have to take their concerns very seriously and that’s what the council has done

“I’m glad actually, although you [the BBC] have tried to make a political issue out of this in this interview, the council in Mid and East Antrim was unanimous across all of the parties recognising that this is not an issue which should be the concern of one political party, it’s an issue which concerns all parties.”

Mr Wilson added that tensions over the protocol have been heightened because of Good Morning Ulster’s and the BBC’s reporting of the issue.

However, presenter Chris Buckler responded by saying they are issues that affect Northern Ireland and it is the BBC’s duty to highlight that.

“These tensions are caused because every day your programme and BBC are reporting the impacts of the protocol on businesses and individuals,” said Mr Wilson.

“Every day people are receiving emails and letters from suppliers in England that they're not going to get their supply to them.

“Every day businesses are facing disruption to the work that they wish to do at additional costs. That’s what causing these tensions and if you're going to deal with the implications of the protocol.”

Patrick Mulholland, deputy general secretary of the Nipsa union, which represents Northern Ireland's port workers, said his members are worried by the threats.

"They first of all tend to be in shock because they suddenly find themselves under a level of threat they would not expect to be under," he said. "These are ordinary working people.

"They then become very anxious because they do not know how this is going to work out and they do want the greatest possible level of support and assurance from their fellow workers and people in society that they have got their backs. That is very important."

He said he wants to ensure the safety of his members.

"We want to ensure that they are not under any threat and that they are able to go about their work as they would normally be able to go about their work, and we want to make sure that they are treated properly by their employers."

Police have been approached for a response.