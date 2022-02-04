Executive confirm appointments of victims commissioner and Dame Brenda King as Attorney General

Dame Brenda King has been appointed as Attorney General for Northern Ireland for a period of three years, while a Commissioner for Victims and Survivors has also been appointed in the final act of the Executive on Thursday evening.

The appointments are the last act of First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First MInister Michelle O’Neill, with Mr Givan having tendered his resignation and Ms O’Neill now also required to resign.

According to the Executive Office Dame Brenda King’s term of appointment will expire on June 30 2025.

Ms King was sworn in to her post in June 2020 and has over 25 years experience drafting legislation in Northern Ireland and other jurisdictions.

Ms King's role involves responsibility for protecting the public interest in legal matters, and being the Executive's most senior representative in the courts.

Meanwhile, the Executive confirmed Ian Jeffers will take up a four-year role as Commissioner for Victims and Survivors. He will take up his post formally from May.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “I am delighted to announce that the deputy First Minister and I have appointed a new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors.

“We wish the new Commissioner well as he takes forward the valuable work in ensuring the needs of victims and survivors continue to be met.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I would like to take this opportunity to personally welcome Ian Jeffers to this important post. I am confident that his skills and experience will be a valuable asset to the work of the Commission in addressing the needs of victims and survivors.”