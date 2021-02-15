Executive given further £300m to help those 'most in need'

The UK Government has announced an additional £300m is being made available to the Northern Ireland Executive to support people, businesses and public services affected by coronavirus.

The funding brings the total allocated through the Barnett formula to the Executive since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to £3.3bn.

The Treasury said that in recognition of the exceptional circumstances and in response to calls for flexibility, the Executive will be able to carry over any of the £300m not spent this year into the 2021/22 financial year - on top of their existing tools to transfer funding between years.

It is the responsibility of the Executive to decide which projects will receive funding, officials said.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said last night: "UK Treasury schemes such as furlough, support for the self-employed and business loans have helped to protect jobs and livelihoods across Northern Ireland.

"But we recognise that the Northern Ireland Executive also has a vital role to play.

"That is why we are continuing to give them the resources and flexibility they need to support people and businesses through this pandemic.

"I would urge the Executive to use this additional £300m to help those most in need in Northern Ireland."

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis welcomed the funding announcement.

He said: "The UK Government has stood side by side with people and businesses across Northern Ireland throughout the coronavirus pandemic, shielding them from its worst effects."

Mr Lewis continued: "The Northern Ireland Executive has received unprecedented levels of funding from the UK Government this year.

"This additional money, which can be carried over into the next financial year, will give the Executive the certainty and flexibility to deliver on its priorities for the benefit of all in Northern Ireland."