Executive to discuss introducing test to release scheme in Northern Ireland

The isolation period for people arriving into Northern Ireland from amber countries may be cut by half under a Test to Release scheme, it has emerged.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said the Executive is due to consider the scheme when it meets later this week.

The scheme is already in place in England and allows people who have travelled through amber countries in the previous 10 days to pay for a private Covid-19 test.

The test is carried out at day five of quarantine and isolation can end as soon as a person receives a negative result.

However, they still have to take a compulsory test on day eight.

It is thought Prince Harry made use of the Test to Release scheme when he returned from the US to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in California, did not have enough time to complete the 10-day isolation period after arriving into the UK prior to the funeral.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday morning, Ms Hargey was asked about the rules currently in place for people arriving into Northern Ireland.

She said regulations and advice relating to travel are “under constant review and consideration”.

The Sinn Fein minister continued: “Obviously we took the decision around the 10 days based on medical advice that was presented to us.

“Again, we will be meeting this Thursday just to look at that in the round and I am sure it will be picked up again on Thursday.”

Asked if the mandatory 10-day isolation period will be reviewed at this week’s Executive meeting, she said “yes”, but she stressed that any decision will be based on advice from the chief medical officer and Health Minister.

“I think we need to look at it on the basis of the medical evidence…we do have our pathway out of restrictions and that includes international travel,” she said.

“I think it’s important that we work collectively as an Executive in terms of that pathway but that has to be based on the medical advice that we’re given, so I look forward to receiving that and reviewing it at Thursday’s Executive meeting.”

Ms Hargey was commenting after Portugal was moved onto the amber list from the green list at 4am on Tuesday morning.

The decision prompted many holidaymakers enjoying summer sun in Portugal to return earlier than expected in a bid to beat the new isolation rules.

Portugal was originally on Northern Ireland’s green list, meaning people did not have to isolate when they returned from the country.

However, following a review of the latest evidence, the Executive announced last Thursday that Portugal was being removed from the green list.

This means anyone arriving to Northern Ireland, either directly or indirectly from Portugal, is now legally required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure.

They must also book post-arrival day two and eight testing, complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure and self-isolate for 10 days.

No new countries were added to the green list last week, while Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago were added to the red list.

Making the announcement last Thursday, the Executive said the status of international countries is reviewed every three weeks, but warned “if cases rise suddenly in a particular country, it may be removed from the green list or added to the red list without notice”.