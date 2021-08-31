Executive urged to help Afghans join their families in Northern Ireland

Efforts: Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey says his office is working on a number of cases of Afghans trying to get to safety. Credit: David Young

The catastrophic withdrawal of US and British troops from Afghanistan has left Afghans living in Northern Ireland “distraught”, with major concerns about their family members still living in the country.

Immigration experts and politicians have called on the Executive to request the Home Office prioritise resettling refugees with family members who are already living in Northern Ireland.

Mina Nawadi arrived here from Afghanistan with her family four years ago, after threats from the Taliban forced them to flee. Incredibly, her journey here was taken mostly by foot.

She said it was difficult and deadly, telling investigative website The Detail: “It was a big struggle, we had to cross through mountains and had many difficulties on the way.”

A lot of people who Ms Nawadi met on this journey died crossing the sea between Greece and Turkey. She said: “This is difficult for every refugee, especially with kids. Most of the families died, many can’t swim. I saw lots of those families. They were difficult, terrible days.”

They finally reached Northern Ireland in 2017. However, Ms Nawadi had to wait another two-and-a-half years before she was given refugee status by the UK authorities.

Ms Nawadi said: “The asylum system is not easy. The waiting list is difficult for all asylum seekers and refugees. People go to lawyers and ask, ‘How can we wait like this?’ It makes you worried about the future.”

Now living in west Belfast, Ms Nawadi has said she and her three young children are settled and happy, but she is concerned about her family members remaining in Afghanistan. Her mum, brother and husband’s siblings still live there.

She only knows of a handful of Afghanistan refugees in Northern Ireland and believes there is a case to be made for the families of people already living here, who are still in Afghanistan, being prioritised for resettlement in Northern Ireland.

“I hope they can help my family come here but we don’t know what will happen,” she said.

Sinead Marmion, a solicitor at Phoenix Law specialising in asylum and immigration cases, is currently representing half a dozen Afghan asylum seekers or refugees. The majority of cases are Taliban related.

“Afghans I’ve been speaking to are distraught,” she told The Detail.

Sinn Fein’s Paul Maskey, Ms Nawadi’s MP, has said his office is “working on a number of cases” to evacuate Afghans “who are under threat because of their profession, beliefs, or gender”.

He told The Detail that “every effort should be made by relevant governments to reunite families as they land on our shores”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “I believe that any government who can help people in Afghanistan have a moral obligation to do so, particularly the British and US Governments who bear so much responsibility for the terrible situation unfolding before our eyes.”

The Executive Office told The Detail it is “fully committed” to helping and that “important scoping work has already taken place to ensure a co-ordinated, cross-departmental response”, to aid access to housing, healthcare, employment, education and sanctuary for Afghans arriving in Northern Ireland.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK’s new resettlement scheme will offer a route welcoming Afghans most at risk who have been forced to flee the country, prioritising resettling women and girls to the UK, and further details will be released in due course.”