Executive urges public to take lateral flow tests twice a week coming up to Christmas to combat spread of Omicron variant

People are being encouraged to take at least two lateral flow tests a week to help combat the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

After meeting on Thursday, the Stormont Executive also emphasised that everyone should take regular tests if they are planning to go out or mix with other people in the run-up to Christmas as December sees an increase in festive parties and high street shopping.

“This will be a crucial element in a package of measures that will help to stop transmission of the virus in the community,” ministers said in a joint statement.

“By taking a lateral flow test before you go out or meet up, you can help protect the people close to you and reduce the pressures on health and social care staff.

“Under the latest guidance, anyone who is meeting friends or family, or attending an event or social gathering, should take a test before they go. It is particularly important to test before visiting someone who is older or more vulnerable. Twice-weekly testing is also encouraged.”

Last month local advice around lateral flow tests had remained unchanged despite London recommending those who thought they would be in crowded indoor spaces to take a test.

On Thursday, First Minister Paul Givan urged people not to panic, although “we do need to recognise that what we are being advised is that this new variant is going to become a challenge for us in Northern Ireland early in the new year and we need to be ready for that.

"So preparation is taking place. That's what some of the discussion will be at the Executive today, so that we have all of this thought through in terms of what may be necessary.

"That's why I've said 'Don't panic' but we, as leaders of the Executive, need to make sure that proper preparedness is in place and we look at a range of scenarios, and obviously we hope that we don't need to be doing anything whenever it comes to further restrictions that are being in place but it is prudent for us to be considering these things."

On Tuesday, rules for people flying here from foreign countries also changed, meaning international travellers must produce a negative test before and after their flight. And Stormont has already instigated its autumn/winter contingency plan.

“Engagement has been taking place with administrations and public health officials across these islands. We await the emergence of further data in the coming days, which will allow for a scientific assessment of the variant and the impact it is likely to have,” the Executive statement added.

“However, the evidence from elsewhere indicates that Omicron has potential to spread rapidly.

"That means it could have very serious implications for our health system, which is already under significant pressure. The situation is potentially very serious and that’s why it is vital that we all redouble our efforts to drive down community transmission.”

As well as a bigger drive for individuals to take lateral flow tests at least bi-weekly, officials again encouraged people to get vaccinated and take the booster jab, saying it “is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others” and “will help to prevent serious illness and keep pressure off our hospitals”.

The message that face masks in certain public settings are “a mandatory requirement, not an optional extra” was also reiterated.

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday four more people had died in the previous 24 hours after contracting Covid-19, bringing the toll of fatalities here to 2,916.

A further 1,819 people also tested positive for the virus as of 2pm on Thursday.