Executive’s winter plan to protect health service could lead to new restrictions

Health service staff are bracing themselves for an onslaught of emergency admissions due to winter pressures at the same time as dealing with seriously ill Covid-19 patients

Covid passports, social distancing and stricter self-isolation rules may be put in place in Northern Ireland over the winter.

The Executive has said they are some of a range of measures that may be implemented if data suggests the health service “is likely to come under unsustainable pressure” in the months ahead.

Health service staff, already struggling to cope with demand, are bracing themselves for an onslaught of emergency admissions due to winter pressures at the same time as dealing with seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

While the Executive has not ruled out the possibility of rolling back on some relaxations, it has also said face coverings in indoor public settings and a recommendation to work from home where possible will remain in place.

Explaining its decision, the Executive referred to a meeting of Sage on September 14 when it “reiterated the importance of acting early to slow a growing epidemic”.

It continued: “Early ‘low cost’ interventions may forestall the need for more disruptive measures and avoid an unacceptable level of hospitalisations.”

The Executive has said all restrictions will be regularly reviewed and will “not remain in place longer than is necessary”.

In relation to face coverings, the Executive said Sage has deemed they are “likely to be most effective in reducing transmission indoors where other measures, such as social distancing and ventilation, are not feasible or are inadequate”.

In addition, it said face coverings are a visible reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19.

The Executive also said working from home has played “an important part” in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

It said while workers are not spending money in the locality of their workplace, this spend has been displaced to areas where they live instead.

Read more Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Care home visiting arrangements eased

It also said it has reduced the number of people using public transport and recommended that, where possible, people continue to work from home.

Where this is not possible, the Executive has called for risk assessments to be carried out.

Requirements for venues to record details of visitors will also remain in place to assist with the contact tracing system.

In the event the current measures fail to control Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, the Executive said bringing back social distancing in higher risk settings is a possibility.

It also said an option that may be considered by the Executive in the coming months is putting in place stricter self-isolation rules.

“This would probably include household contacts in the first instance, and isolating until a negative PCR test is returned,” the Executive added.

“It would be possible to apply a graded stepping up of that advice if required — ultimately, for example, to include all close contacts regardless of setting.”