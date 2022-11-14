Exhibition tells the story of east Belfast’s Irish-speaking soldiers of Great War

Part of the new exhibition in the Linen Hall Library: Picture by Peter Morrison

An exhibition telling the story of Irish-speaking soldiers from east Belfast who fought in the First World War is on display at the Linen Hall Library.

It focuses on the lives of the 70 soldiers from the area who identified as Irish speakers before, during and after the war.

It is running through this month.

The research was undertaken by a team of volunteers from Cairde Turas, a sister organisation of east Belfast Irish language organisation Turas.

It was backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Project volunteer Carmel Duggan explained: “Irish was being taught in the Catholic primary schools at that time.

“East Belfast, in the decades before the war, had attracted people from all over the country to come and live there because of the amount of employment available.”

Many of the soldiers from the study would have worked together in the shipyard and local factories.

“Some of those would have been coming from areas where the language was still quite strong at that stage,” she added.

Despite this, many of the Irish-speaking soldiers would have been Protestant.

“Conradh na Gaeilge, the Irish language league, was very active in east Belfast at that time,” she said.

“They were running classes and the classes were quite popular.”

At the time the Irish language was not considered to ‘belong’ to either community in particular.

“The language was not bedded down politically as much as it subsequently became,” Carmel added.

“Conradh na Gaeilge was actually spearheaded by prominent Protestant clergymen and even a grand master of the Irish Lodge.”

At the time east Belfast was “slightly more mixed. It was about 25% Catholic at the time. The Catholic population was fairly widely distributed”.

This suggests east Belfast’s Catholic community was not based in clusters, but mixed with the rest of the population of the area.

Read more Thousands fall silent as mark of respect to fallen World War heroes on Remembrance Sunday

The research was mainly compiled from the 1911 census and other historical databases.

“We didn’t engage in any speculation at all,” she said.

One of the stories she found “most revealing of the complexities of the situation” was the soldier who survived the Great War and came home in 1919.

In 1922 he was with the newly established Irish Army.

The Irish Army was formed after the split in the IRA following the Treaty that ended the War of Independence against the British and led to the Irish Civil War.

“I suppose that’s something that just gives an insight into the upheaval of the time,” Carmel said.

There were soldiers who signed the Ulster Covenant who had identified as Irish speakers.

There is, though, one mystery.

Carmel explained: “There is a bit of an enigma with the census in that some of the people who said they were Irish speakers had their answers crossed out and nobody knows why that is.

“As nobody knows why, we had counted them in the overall figure, but we focused on those who weren’t crossed out.”