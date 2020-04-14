Expensive farming equipment destroyed in arson attack in Claudy

The fire service found the blaze had started deliberately

Expensive farming equipment has been deliberately destroyed in an arson attack at a farm in Claudy, Co Londonderry.

Police are investigating the arson attack at a farm building on Carnanreagh Road which occurred at midnight on Sunday April 12.

A shed containing the farming equipment was set alight destroying the contents and the building.

The fire also extensively damaged three vehicles parked nearby.

Assistant group commander Brian Hetherington told the Belfast Telegraph that three appliances and a water tanker were sent to the scene at around 11.20pm on Sunday and remained there until 2.40am.

He added that the fire started from a car which spread to the nearby farm shed, completely destroying the shed.

At this point the fire service believes it is most likely that the blaze was started deliberately.

Sergeant Karen McGuinness appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2855 12/04/20.