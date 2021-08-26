Expert challenges PSNI’s ‘weather and fuel’ reasons for not intervening in INLA gun salute

The PSNI have claimed “weather, visibility and fuel state” as reasons for why they did not deploy helicopters in Londonderry on Friday, August 20, to gain evidence on members of the INLA that took place in an armed ‘show of strength’.

Police have admitted that they knew in advance about the possibility of the republican group’s intent to fire shots in front of the Mickey Devine mural in the Galliagh area for the 40th anniversary of the hunger striker’s death.

The PSNI initially suggested they did not get involved with the incident due to public safety concerns.

Superintendent Catherine Magee has since said there were officers on the ground and told BBC Radio Foyle that “under normal circumstances, if the weather had have been better”, there would have been a helicopter in the sky gathering information.

A former RAF helicopter squadron operations member told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan show she believes “the weather on Friday night was not bad at all” and that police “could have launched the helicopter no problem.”

Lorna, who did not want her surname mentioned on air, explained that METARs and TAFs are data reports which predict the weather for pilots and are issued on an hourly basis.

She said she “looked up the METAR for Londonderry and the cloud ceiling at the lowest level of Friday night was 2,200 feet.”

“The helicopter can fly at 1,000 feet over urban areas and if they’re on a reconnaissance [which is what military and police helicopters do], they can actually go down to 500 feet, so there was quite a leeway there in height difference.”

Lorna, who said she has 16 years’ experience of working in weather safety for pilots, also referenced photos the PSNI took on Tuesday morning of fog above Belfast city, noting “the visibility that photo was taken at was 3,000 feet”.

She suggested that weather conditions were worse when the aerial shots were taken in the early hours of August 24, than they were on Friday when the INLA conducted their gun salute.

In relation to the PSNI’s comments about “fuel state” also being an issue, Lorna contested that “it is routine that once helicopters land they are refuelled.

“It would worry me if that’s the stance they’re taking in this, that they don’t have enough fuel to put in the helicopter for it to be able to fly in an emergency.”

Ex-PSNI Superintendent Ken Pennington was also on the show and remarked that other “air assets” could have been used, such as drones.

“Without air assets in place, it means evidence was not gathered and it will make any subsequent investigations more difficult,” he said.

The Nolan Show said that police “won’t comment on details of drone deployment.”

TUV Foyle representative Elizabeth Neely commented that “this fiasco is doing nothing to increase public confidence in the PSNI, a police service which took a hands off approach to policing the Bobby Storey funeral but can threaten loyalists with prosecution for protesting against the Protocol.”

The Belfast Telegraph has since contacted the PSNI for a response.