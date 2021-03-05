Expert hails NI approach to baby homes investigation

Northern Ireland's approach to addressing its role in the mother-and-baby homes scandal could be world-leading, an expert has said.

A team of specialists will work with survivors of institutions for unwed mothers and their offspring to help establish the parameters for a fully independent investigation.

The team announced yesterday includes academics, human rights experts and a community worker. It will report back to Stormont ministers on drawing up the terms of reference within six months.

Dr Maeve O'Rourke, a lecturer in human rights at National University of Ireland Galway, said: "I am looking forward to working with survivors and victims in Northern Ireland to try and achieve something really at the top of human rights best practice that could be world-leading."

The other members of the truth recovery team are Deirdre Mahon, a qualified and experienced social and community worker, and Phil Scraton, an emeritus law professor emeritus at Queen's University who investigated the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.