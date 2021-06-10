Experts calling for awareness campaign on coercive control in Northern Ireland

New legislation in Northern Ireland means that coercive control will be an offence, and brings Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Over a third of people in Northern Ireland have no understanding of the term ‘coercive control’ and the psychological effects it can have.

New research from experts at Queen’s and Ulster Universities also showed that 18-24-year-olds were less likely to recognised the term and what it means.

The study has been looking at the form of domestic abuse, also known as emotional or psychological abuse, indirect abuse or emotional torture and revealed that almost 32,000 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to police in 2020.

Thousands more incidents will go unreported.

Co-authored by the universities, alongside the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, under the ARK umbrella, the report is now calling for a public awareness campaign to highlight the abuse and the long term effects it has on victims.

‘Public Understanding of Coercive Control’ used data from the 2020 Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) Survey and found that the vast majority of respondents identified the behaviour as domestic abuse and a crime, and recognised the potential dangers such as physical violence and impact on the victims’ mental health.

Most people agreed that these behaviours were criminal and should be reported to the police.

However, for the less obvious scenarios, respondents were less likely to see this behaviour as domestic abuse or a crime, and were also less likely to recognise potential dangers.

This was particularly the case when the victim is male.

“The survey findings indicate that a significant number of respondents are not aware of the term ‘coercive control’ and are therefore unlikely to recognise the signs of this type of abuse,” said Lead Investigator and lecturer in Psychology at Ulster University Dr Susan Lagdon.

“Our results show that male victims of coercive control are perceived as being at lower risk of harm, possibly due to gender biases in what behaviours are considered acceptable in relationships.

“Although women are at greater risk of victimisation, there needs to be appropriate awareness of risk amongst the wider public and access to support for all victims regardless of their personal demographics.”

Dr Julie-Ann Jordan, co-author of the report and Research Psychologist at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, said it was now vital to make the public aware of what coercive control means.

“During 2020, there were 31,848 domestic abuse incidents recorded by the PSNI,” she said.

“It is important that the introduction of the coercive control as a criminal offence should be accompanied with a public awareness campaign focusing on what coercive control means and signposting victims and their friends and family to appropriate courses of action and sources of support.

“Policy and advocacy services should also receive specialist training.”

And Dr Paula Devine, co-director of ARK and from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s University added: “These survey findings provide important baseline data of what the public think before the coercive control legislation comes into effect.

“Since 1998, NILT has recorded public attitudes across a range of important social policy issues.

“It was even more important that it did so in 2020, and so we have a vital record of public opinion and behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.