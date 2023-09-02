Experts currently examining image which may prove to be a breakthrough into the disappearance of Amelia Earhart

Experts have long attempted to find out what happened to Amelia Earhart

An image which may show an engine cover belonging to missing pilot Amelia Earhart is currently undergoing forensic analysis in what could be a major breakthrough in finding out what happened to the aviation icon.

According to the Mail Online, the image is believed to show a piece of the pilot’s engine close to the island of Nikumaroro in the South Pacific, around 1,000 miles from Fiji, and halfway between Australia and Hawaii.

They are now undergoing tests to decipher hidden text on the cover in the imagine to link it to the pilot’s plane.

Amelia Earhart, renowned for her ground-breaking feats in aviation, vanished without a trace during her ill-fated 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the globe.

For decades, her disappearance has been shrouded in mystery, with numerous theories and speculations surrounding her final moments in the sky.

However, recent findings have opened up an entirely new chapter in the Earhart saga, including an unexpected stopover in Ballyarnett, Londonderry in 1932 when she came the first woman to complete a transatlantic solo flight.

According to reports, the landing was witnessed by local men Cecil King and T. Sawyer, who reportedly asked her “Have you flown far?" with Earhart replying “from America”.

Her famous visit to Derry is included on the Visit Derry website, which details her short visit to the city during one her first initial record attempts.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Ric Gillespie from The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) disclosed that a forensic imaging specialist is presently scrutinizing an underwater photograph captured during a 2009 expedition to Nikumaroro as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the mysteries surrounding Earhart's disappearance.

“There is an object in the photo that appears to be a Lockheed Electra engine cowling,' Mr Gillespie said.

“The similarity to an engine cowling and prop shaft was not noticed until years later and the exact location was not noted at the time, which meant attempts to re-locate the object were unsuccessful.”

However, should the forensic examination confirm that it is indeed an engine cover from Earhart's aircraft, it would not provide an immediate revelation regarding the fate of the renowned aviator - instead it would aid in ruling out help rule out certain theories.

Previous efforts to decipher hidden markings on an aluminium panel have yielded intriguing clues but no definitive answers.

The general consensus is Earhart’s aircraft depleted its fuel reserves and subsequently crashed into the ocean.