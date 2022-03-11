Explainer: Answers to your questions about the Northern Ireland £200 energy payment scheme

A one-off £200 payment to help individuals in receipt of certain benefits with rising energy costs will begin rolling out on Friday (March 11).

Eligible recipients were initially intended to have £200 automatically put into their bank accounts from Thursday, but the Communities Minister said the rollout was delayed due to a “technical glitch”.

Below the Belfast Telegraph has compiled the public’s most asked questions in relation to the energy payment scheme, so you can know if and when it applies to you.

When can I expect my payment?

While the Department for Communities (DfC) has confirmed that the majority of £200 payments will be issued on Friday, the rollout could take a little bit longer as the funds will be paid automatically into around 280,000 people’s bank accounts.

However, anyone who hasn’t received a payment by March 28, 2022, and thinks they are eligible, should contact the relevant benefit office below.

Pension Credit: 0800 587 0892

Jobseekers Allowance or Income Support: 0800 022 4250

Employment and Support Allowance: 0800 587 1377

Universal Credit: Via your online journal or 0800 012 1331

Will I receive the payment if I receive PIP/DLA/ESA/carer’s allowance?

Individuals will be eligible for this payment if, during the week of December 13 to December 19, 2021, they were in receipt of one or more of the following benefits:

Pension Credit;

Universal Credit;

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance; or

Income Support

“People in receipt of PIP, DLA or Carer’s Allowance may be eligible for a payment if they are also receiving one of the qualifying benefits listed above,” said a DfC spokesperson.

Individuals receiving child or working tax credits, or pensioners receiving the state pension are further not eligible for this scheme.

Will I have to pay the £200 back eventually?

A common misconception is that this one-off payment is a loan. Individuals in Northern Ireland will not have to pay this back.

It is often confused with a similar scheme occurring in England, the Energy Bills Rebate, whereby 28 million households are to receive an upfront discount on their bills worth £200.

Energy suppliers will apply the discount to domestic electricity customers from October, with the Government meeting the costs. The discount will then be automatically recovered from people’s bills in equal £40 instalments over the next five years. This will begin from 2023, when global wholesale gas prices are expected to come down.

I am not eligible for this scheme. Will I be able to receive any government help?

When asked if any similar schemes will be made available in future to individuals needing help with energy costs, the DfC spokesperson said: “There is currently £300 million locked in the Executive. To get that money out to people requires a functioning Executive.

“The £55m Energy Payment Support Scheme will start being paid from March 11, 2022. This one-off payment of £200 will provide support for people struggling to meet rising energy costs due to the global fuel crisis.

"It will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in receipt of specified benefits. The payment will be made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.”

Ms Hargey has encouraged people to further contact her department’s Make the Call service, which is in place to connect people with the benefits, supports and services to which they are entitled.

To 'Make the Call' you can phone 0800 232 1271, text ADVICE to 67300, visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email makethecall@dfcni.gov.uk.

You may also be eligible for Discretionary Support or the Universal Credit contingency fund.

The Department for Communities said it has also provided a £2m contribution to an Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, a crisis fund operated by Bryson Charitable Group for households in immediate need and which may be at risk of disconnection, or who have been disconnected from their energy supply.

The scheme launched on January 6 and as of February 18, almost 17,000 applications have been received, of which almost 11,000 were eligible.

The department added that almost all eligible applicants received support within 24 hours.

The scheme provides eligible households with one-off support of up to £100 worth of electricity, gas, or oil.

Applications can be made up until the end of this month (March 31, 2022) and must be made via an online form, which will be available on the Bryson Charitable Group website from 9am and 6pm Monday-Thursday and 9am on Friday.

You can check your eligibility for this payment scheme here.

Criteria includes having received an electricity/gas bill within the last five days, which you cannot afford to pay, and/or having a total gross annual household income of less than £23,000 (not including Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Carer's Allowance or Attendance Allowance).

The Utility Regulator has also advised members of the public that are struggling with the rising energy costs, to try seeking the help of charities such as Advice NI, Christians Against Poverty and National Energy Action.