Explainer: EasyJet cancellations, airport queues, travel chaos – what’s causing the problems and what can I do?

The check in hall at Belfast International Airport

As EasyJet travel chaos continues and long queues wind around both terminals at Dublin Airport, it’s more important than ever to plan ahead and know your rights. What is behind the chaos with EasyJet?

The low-cost airliner has blamed a range of issues for its latest decision to axe 240 flights from airports across the UK.

Around 24 flights each day up until June 6 have been cancelled at London’s Gatwick airport.

It comes a week after an IT glitch caused disruption at Belfast International Airport — an issue EasyJet insists has been resolved.

However, passengers travelling from hubs across Europe have complained about being left in the lurch after their flights were cancelled at the last minute.

The company has highlighted air traffic control restrictions, runway works and airport handling delays as contributing factors.

Travellers arriving at Belfast International Airport

Why are there long delays at Dublin Airport?

The travel hub is experiencing significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening.

It’s blamed passenger numbers which continues to outstrip expectations following the return of international travel after the pandemic.

Travellers have been forced to join long lines outside both terminals which have been set-up as part of contingency plans to deal with increased numbers of passengers.

Many of the 50,000 passengers departing from Dublin yesterday were told they may not make their flight and advised to contact their airline to rebook.

Dublin Airport has apologised for the “obvious frustration and inconvenience” facing travellers.

It has also asked anyone who missed a flight to contact the airport’s customer experience team to claim expenses.

Around 4.5m people passed through the hub in April and May which is 500,000 more than expected.

Extended delays and queues at Dublin Airport also compound the security difficulties. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Are there other issues at play?

Yes. Passengers have faced delays and cancellations at airports following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on international travel.

The industry cut thousands of jobs during the pandemic.

With demand for flights returning to pre-lockdown levels it has struggled to recruit staff, carry out security checks and train new workers quickly.

What airports are affected?

Passengers have complained about cancellations at flights from Belfast International Airport and George Best City Airport.

Routes from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, and Luton have also been impacted.

It includes Italian destinations such as Turin, Rome, Pisa, Nantes and Milan.

Spanish hubs in Majorca and Madrid have also been disrupted including routes to Germany, Budapest, Greece, France and the Channel Islands.

What can I do to avoid being inconvenienced?

Don’t stand quietly in line if you think you are going to miss your flight — instead inform airport staff.

In most airports, they will bring you to the front of the queue if the clock is against you.

Failing that, contact the airline directly.

A handful carriers will be able to put you on the next flight at no extra cost.

Others — including EasyJet — offer ‘rescue fares’ allowing you to rebook for a fee.

Passengers prepare to board an EasyJet flight

Flyers should also allow up to 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight, and up to 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight during busy periods.

Early arrival is crucial to avoid queues at security, which is the responsibility of the airport, rather than the airliner.

That means your flight provider is not liable when it comes to compensation or refunds.

You’ll also find it difficult to get the airport to reimburse you — especially in the UK where no large travel hub has a policy to assist passengers delayed as a result of long lines.

Technically, you might have a ‘frustrated contract’ argument, but you’ll need to lawyer up as it will inevitably end up in court.

However, excessive queues at check-in desks and bag drop areas is the responsibility of the airline — even if the service has been outsourced to a third party.

If you arrive at the time you were instructed to and miss your flight because of lengthy waits you may be able to claim your money back under the consumer rights act.

Again, this could be complicated and may involve going to court.

Does my travel insurance policy cover me?

Maybe. You might be covered for missed departures, which is why you should always read the small print when buying.

But even then, it may not be clear as insurers might consider long queues to be a time-keeping issue which is within your control.

In any case evidence of your arrival time will be crucial to a successful claim so hold on to things like bus tickets, parking stubs, airport receipts, etc as they will be date and time-stamped.

The queue which greeted Wexford woman Mary Doyle Kent when she arrived at Dublin airport at 4.30 a.m.

Can I claim back taxes?

Yes. You are entitled to claim back air passenger duty if you miss your flight and all airlines are obliged comply with refund requests.

However, most charge a fee which costs more than the refund you’ll receive.

For example, Ryanair charges a £17 ‘Government Tax Refund Administration Fee’ for passengers claiming back £13 for economy trips within Europe. Check with your airline to make sure the refund outweighs the charge.

Can I claim compensation if my flight is cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled less than seven days before the scheduled departure date, airlines are obliged to inform you of your rights.

They must offer you a seat on an alternative flight — including with other airlines — to fly as soon as possible.

You are also entitled to a full refund for parts of the ticket not used.

If your flight is cancelled with less than two weeks' notice you may be entitled to additional compensation depending on the timings of any alternative flights.

The rate for flights under 1,500km — which would include routes between Belfast and many European cities — is £220.

Longer flights stretching to 3,500km will have a higher rate of £350.

If you receive little or no notice — and arrive at your final destination much later than planned — you may be entitled to extra compensation.

Remember that airlines are also expected to provide refreshments and accommodation while customers await new flights — or reimburse reasonable costs later on.

