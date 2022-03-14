Explainer: Everything people in Northern Ireland need to know about Homes for Ukraine refugee programme

Krakow, Poland - March 13: People who fled the war in Ukraine walk towards a humanitarian train to relocate refugees to Berlin on March 13, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Stormont has said that people from Northern Ireland will be able to register their interest in sponsoring Ukrainians through the government's new humanitarian scheme from Monday, through the online portal.

Click here to access the portal.

Those offering accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.

Sponsored Ukrainians will be granted three years’ leave to remain in the UK, with entitlement to work and access to public services.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove expects the first refugees to use the new route will make their way to the UK by the end of the week.

Mr Gove said more than 3,000 visas have so far been issued to Ukrainians seeking help in the UK, and estimated "tens of thousands" more will be provided.

The Republic has so far received 5,500 refugees and may take in more than 100,000. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said they had “never experienced anything on this scale before, but we believe we need to do it”.

What is the scheme?

The Homes for Ukraine programme will be headed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety - even if they have no ties to the UK.

Anyone with a room or home available can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or a family, though those offering will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

How long can refugees stay with a family or individual?

Members of the public will be able to nominate a Ukrainian family to stay with them for at least six months, with sponsors being encouraged to provide accommodation for as long as they are able to.

Sponsors will not be expected to cover the costs of food and living expenses (although you may wish to offer this yourself).

What sort of accommodation is expected to be provided?

If you have a residential spare room or separate self-contained accommodation that is unoccupied then the Executive Office and UK Home Office is encouraging you to please come forward. The accommodation must be available for at least six months, fit for people to live in, and suitable for the number of people to be accommodated.

Housing associations and councils may also be involved in the scheme.

Is there a cap on how many refugees can be accommodated?

Government sources have said there will be no on limit on the numbers in this visa offer and they are expecting it to run into tens of thousands.

Who will be eligible for the scheme and what will it entail?

Someone is eligible for the scheme if they are a Ukrainian national or the immediate family member of a Ukrainian national, and were resident in Ukraine prior to 1 January 2022.

The UK Government said: “We will welcome as many arrivals as possible, based on the number of sponsors.

People arriving under this scheme will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years, as well as access healthcare, benefits, employment support, education, and English language tuition.

What security checks will be carried out?

The exact details are not known, but Mr Gove has said steps will be taken to ensure people who might be "intent on exploitation" are prevented from "abusing" the new scheme.

He said: "We absolutely do need to make sure, first of all, that the people in Ukraine are who they say they are, so there needs to be some security checks there.

"There's been understandable concern about the scheme being exploited possibly by criminal elements, so that's the first thing.

"Then the second thing is we do need to make sure that people here are in a position to provide that support, which is why there will need to be security checks as well to make sure that those - and I think it would only ever be a tiny minority, but still - those who might be intent on exploitation can be prevented from abusing the system."

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said the charity did not want to see "unnecessary barriers" in the process, but "it is vital child protection is built into every stage of the government's and local authorities' response to this crisis".

Furthermore, all individuals making accommodation offers will need to be vetted, with possible criminal record checks, before they can join the scheme.

Is there any compensation for hosting?

People offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees will receive a "thank you" payment of £350 per month.

Additional payments will be available to support school-age children who need to be accommodated within the education system, Mr Gove said.

How do you apply?

The government launched its website gathering expressions of interest from potential hosts on Monday. Visit https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk/ for more details and to express your interest.

Once you have recorded your interest, you will be kept updated. In the first phase of the scheme, sponsors will be able to bring named Ukrainians and their immediate family members to the UK.

If you have a named person who you wish to sponsor you should get in contact with them directly and prepare to fill in a visa application with all their details and yours. The visa application will go live this Friday, March 18.

If you don’t know anyone who you wish to sponsor you may wish to get in touch with charities, faith groups or local community organisations who are starting to make connections between individuals.

What has been the response?

Concern had been expressed over Northern Ireland’s contribution to the Ukraine response in the absence of a First and Deputy First Minister.

Paul Givan resigned earlier this year as part of the DUP’s action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Patrick Corrigan, of Amnesty International, said: “I am concerned that the absence of a First Minister and Deputy First Minister, who have lead responsibility for refugee matters, has led to Northern Ireland being left behind when it comes to playing our part in offering a welcome to refugees from Ukraine.”

Many Northern Ireland politicians have been critical of the UK government’s slow response in granting asylum to Ukrainians.

Mr Gove has said he would personally take in a Ukrainian refugee and Academy Award-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch said from the Baftas red carpet on Sunday that he hopes to take part in the scheme.

There have been also concerns about the tight timeframe the government has provided, with the NSPCC calling it an "ambitious turnaround".

The charity said it was "essential that the government works closely with local authorities, the fostering community, charities and other key local partners to ensure this sponsorship scheme is ultimately safe; has appropriate levels of support for traumatised Ukrainian children who have fled bloodshed, and ongoing assistance available for their sponsors".