Explainer: How much petrol am I allowed to store?

As fuel prices continue to rise across Northern Ireland by the day, many drivers will be tempted to stockpile.

Despite this understandable concern there are legal restrictions and serious risks to holding too much petrol.

Information on the rules is available on Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive website.

HSENI warn that as petrol is a highly flammable liquid, it “poses a risk to you, people nearby and the emergency services” if there is a fire.

The law states that the maximum amount of petrol that can be kept in a domestic garage or within six metres of a building (for example, most domestic driveways) is two suitable metal containers, each with a maximum capacity of five litres.

The limits also apply to any containers kept in a vehicle parked in the garage or on the driveway, but not to the internal fuel tank of the vehicle.

Under no circumstances should petrol containers be stored in the home itself.

Those who wish to store larger quantities, or use larger containers, is required to notify the local Petroleum Licensing Authority (PLA) for further details.

Storage of more than 275 litres (60 gallons) of petrol requires a petrol licence, which can be obtained through the local PLA.

For further advice, drivers are advised to contact the PLA officer in their local council.