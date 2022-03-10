Explainer: Will you save money by using an electric heater to warm up a room?

It's advised that electric heaters should be used for heating individual rooms

Are electric heaters the enemy of economy when it comes to heating your home efficiently?

Or have the punitive hikes in the price of gas and home heating oil necessitated a rethink when it comes to making thrifty choices?

There’s no doubt that the cost of living crisis means we need to take another look at how best to use our ever-decreasing finances.

Is it ever cheaper, for instance, to use an electric heater to warm up a room as opposed to oil or gas?

Power to Switch NI, the independent energy comparison website, provided the Belfast Telegraph with the running costs of various heaters.

A fan heater costs 56p an hour or £13.33 a day, whereas a portable radiator costs 46p per hour, equating to a daily bill of £11.11.

Meanwhile, it’s 28p an hour (£6.67 daily) to run an electric fire with one bar, and a mere 5p per hour for an electric blanket (£1.11).

Power to Switch NI boss Aodhan O’Donnell said it’s worth considering a dual approach.

“It’s probably better to use electricity and home heating, whether it’s gas or oil, across a full day,” he said.

“That’s because it’s easier to manage this form of heating and control heat within a house. A major benefit is that the whole home is being heated, including hot water.”

Mr O’Donnell said that electric heaters can be used for heating individual rooms.

He added: “Single households and couples may want to heat only the room they are in. If this is for only for few hours a day then that’s fine, especially if makes them feel more comfortable.

“But always remember that the heaters are only heating a single room and not the rest of the house.”

In these tough times, it’s also advisable for householders to keep a close eye on their energy consumption.

“It pays to be aware of how much energy you are using,” said Mr O’Donnell.

“Turn off electric heaters when they’re not needed and track your meter reads. A typical house uses 3,200kWh of electricity per year (8.8kWh per day), while the average gas consumption is 12,000kWh (33kWh per day).

“With that in mind, consumers could note how much the meter changes over the week so as to make sure you’re operating close to the average consumption and thereby avoid 'bill shock' when it comes to paying for what has been used.”