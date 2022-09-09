Explanation needed over Ulster Scots organisation £40k funding given to bands who took part in parade for UVF killer, says councillor

An SDLP Belfast councillor has demanded an explanation from an Ulster Scots organisation after a number of bands taking part in a parade for Brian Robinson were awarded almost £40,000 in funding.

The Shankill Road was brought to a standstill last weekend when thousands turned out in honour of UVF killer Brian Robinson during the annual march.

The UVF gunman was shot dead by undercover soldiers on the Crumlin Road in September 1989, minutes after murdering Catholic Paddy McKenna at the Ardoyne shops.

The paramilitary group honours him on the first weekend of September every year with a huge parade organised by its B Company unit.

North Belfast councillor Carl Whyte has now hit out at funding that was awarded to a number of the bands taking part in the parade who were given almost £40,000 from the Ulster Scots Agency’s Covid-19 Resilience Fund.

According to the Ulster Scots Agency, the funding “aims to support the delivery of small community events in Ulster-Scots communities” and groups are required to make an application.

Mr Whyte said he has written to the Communities Minister and the agency themselves over the issue.

“It’s astonishing that a number of bands who regularly take part in the commemoration of a UVF killer who murdered an innocent Catholic were awarded almost £40,000 in government funding to support organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Whyte said.

"It’s outrageous that these bands were awarded this money at a time when many businesses were struggling to keep the lights on and we all faced the pressures brought forth by the pandemic.

“I have written to the Chief Executive of the Ulster Scots Agency to ask what checks were in place before this funding was issued and for an explanation on how bands engaged in this type of activity were deemed worthy of this support.

"I have also contacted the Communities Minister to ask her to ensure that government funding is not used by bands who take part in events of this nature and to review the oversight structures in place to make sure that this never happens again.

“The band tradition is an important part of our cultural history and landscape and I acknowledge the sensitivities we have around commemorations, but all events like this achieve is insulting the memory of the victims of these organisations and retraumatising their families and loved ones.

"Government money should not be used to support those involved in the commemoration of sectarian murderers, no matter what part of the community they come from.”

Earlier this week, a survivor of the UVF’s bombing of Dublin in 1974 has said unionists who criticise republicans for honouring IRA members but pay tribute to loyalist killers are guilty of double standards.

The Ulster Scots Agency and Department for Communities has been contacted.