Exploded pipe bomb behind Belfast security alert

Police at the scene of an incident in the Norglen Parade area of west Belfast on November 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

An exploded pipe bomb was the cause of a security alert in west Belfast on Thursday.

Police were alerted to the suspicious object shortly after 6.50pm on Thursday by the owner of a property on Norglen Parade, which forced residents from their homes.

Officers accompanied by the bomb squad attended the scene before declaring the discovery a "viable pipe bomb-type device".

It was subsequently found to have exploded earlier in the week.

Police at the scene of an incident in the Norglen Parade area of west Belfast on November 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Inspector Phillip McCullough said: “It’s believed, at this time, the device exploded at around 10.30pm on Monday night (November 4).

“Police attended the scene last night, along with ATO who declared the device to be a viable pipe bomb-type device.

“There have been no reports of any injuries. Slight damage was caused to a windowsill of the property.

"The remnants of the device have now been seized by police and taken away for further forensic examination and our enquiries are continuing."

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Norglen Parade area on Monday evening should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1570 of 07/01/19.