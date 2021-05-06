Exploded pipe bomb device discovered during Newry security alert

The Ashgrove Road was closed to the public for several hours

The Ashgrove Road, Newry, is currently closed due to a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture by PressEye.

An exploded pipe bomb type device was discovered during a police operation in Co Down on Thursday.

The Ashgrove Road in Newry was closed for several hours before the security alert came to an end around 7pm.

Police said the suspicious object, which was located at the scene, was examined and declared as a viable, exploded pipe bomb type device.

The remnants of the bomb have been taken for forensic tests and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Inspector Paddy Heatley said there were reports of a loud bang in the Ashgrove Road area around 12.40am.

“Officers attended the scene a short time after this report but were unable to find the source of the noise,” he explained.

“The exploded remains of the device were then later discovered at around 2.30pm this afternoon, requiring us to close the road and keep a number of nearby residents from their homes whilst it was examined.

“There have been no reports of any injuries or any damage to property at this time.

“I would like to thank all those affected by this alert for their patience whilst we worked to keep them safe and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 34 06/05/21.”

Newry and Armagh SDLP MLA Justin McNulty stated during the security alert that a loud blast in the night was suspected to be an explosive device.

“Area cordoned off once again and the council have kindly made Newry Leisure Centre available for any residents should they need it,” he said.

“This is the third time this dangerous disruption has happened and I know residents find this activity both frightening and infuriating. It must stop now.”

Reports of the incident can also be submitted to police online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.