Explosive device could have detonated metres away from children playing in Derry

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers first attended the scene on Corrody Road following the discovery of a suspicious object and an attempted hijacking yesterday. They remain at the scene as part of investigations.

The device was found metres away from playing children and houses. Four people have been arrested.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “A number of cordons remain in place as police continue to search the area as part of our investigation. We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“This explosive device was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football.

“Four people have been arrested and a number of searches have been carried out by detectives investigating this incident and an attempted hijacking on Friday evening. They remain in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“Our focus remains firmly on keeping people safe against the threat posed by violent groups. No matter what level of involvement people have with any criminal or terrorist activity, we will investigate and where appropriate, put people before the courts to answer for their actions.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.