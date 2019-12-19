Explosive device found inside parked car in Dunmurry

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/12/2019 Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the White Rise area of Dunmurry on Thursday, following the discovery of a suspicious object. White Rise has been closed and a number of home have been evacuated. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/12/2019 Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the White Rise area of Dunmurry on Thursday, following the discovery of a suspicious object. White Rise has been closed and a number of home have been evacuated. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the White Rise area of Dunmurry on Thursday, following the discovery of a suspicious object. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

It was reported to police around 9am on Thursday morning that a window of a vehicle in the White Rise area had been smashed and a suspicious object left inside.

Police attended and closed off the White Rise area and evacuated a number of residents.

Army Technical Officers attended the scene to examine the object and declared it a viable explosive device.

The device was made safe and removed from the area for further examination. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the White Rise area overnight and who may have noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 312 19/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.