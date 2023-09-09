Explosive devices and machine pistol seized in police operation in Londonderry

Items seized during a police operation in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount (PSNI handout/PA)

The PSNI have seized what are believed to be six improvised explosive devices, a machine pistol and a quantity of ammunition following an operation in Co Londonderry.

Detectives from the terrorism investigation unit carried out the operation in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in Londonderry on Friday during which the weapons were seized.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the items will be subject to “rigorous forensic examination”.

A machine pistol seized during a police operation in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in Londonderry on Friday (PSNI handout/PA)

On Friday, injuries to officers, including burns and head injuries, had been reported following disorder during “exceptionally challenging circumstances” in the Creggan area of the city.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes due to security alerts and a police spokesperson said a large group of people gathered from 6pm and threw missiles at officers, including petrol bombs and masonry.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information which could assist them to call police on 101.