Detectives have seized what they believe to be six improvised explosive devices, a quantity of ammunition and a machine pistol during a police operation in Londonderry.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit were involved in an operation in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount on Friday. The items will be subject to rigorous forensic examination.

Police said they conducted a search of a house in the area shortly after 12.30pm on Friday, resulting in a security alert, which was declared shortly after 4pm ended around 10pm.

Cordons were erected in the vicinity and residents were evacuated from their homes.

Rioting erupted over the course of the evening, with footage showing large crowds pelting PSNI Land Rovers with petrol bombs and masonry.

There had also been rioting on Thursday evening following another terrorism investigation unit discovery.

What are believed to be Russian military grenades acquired by the New IRA were seized during what police said was an “intelligence-led, proactive counter-terrorist operation”. It is thought those grenades may well have been stolen from the front line of the Ukrainian war by mercenaries.

On Friday evening’s disturbance, Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: "A large group of people gathered in the area from around 6pm and threw a number of items at officers, including petrol bombs and masonry. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any officers injured.”

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information which could assist them to call police on 101.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

