Extended spell of dry weather could lead to further wildfires in parched countryside, warns NIFRS

There are warnings that the weather conditions in Northern Ireland this week remain "ripe" for further wildfires to break out on the Mourne Mountains.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the dry weather forecast for the week ahead was a concern and that firefighters were "monitoring" the situation closely.

NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Aidan Jennings said: "If you look out now, temperatures are up, conditions remain dry and the wind is at the right levels.

"We are very conscious of that. I have been keeping an eye on it over the past couple of days. We know where we are with the weather and as I say, our stations are resourced and ready to respond if required.

"I expect that we could see additional wildfires if the conditions are there.

"I would appeal to the public to be particularly vigilant when working, moving and living in the countryside and urge people not to light fires.

"Stopping these things happening is the key to preventing further issues," Mr Jennings said.

Northern Ireland has seen an extended period of dry sunny weather over the past week, with forecasters saying the settled weather is expected to remain over the coming days.

According to the Met Office, today is to bring warm sunny spells during the morning.

There may be some scattered showers; however they are expected to be contained in the north towards Co Antrim.

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large gorse fire in the Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains for the second day. Picture: Conor Kinahan/Pacemaker Press

A gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

A huge gorse fire spreading across the Mourne Mountains (Rebecca Black/PA)

Firefighters tackle the blaze on Slieve Donard mountain on April 24, 2021 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

An exhausted Haley Agnew wipes sweat from her brow as she works with fellow firefighters on Slieve Donard mountain on April 24, 2021 in Newcastle. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A band of patchy rain is to arrive into the region, although forecasters stress this will only be light and is not likely to assist firefighters with their operation in the Mournes.

The wind will be light with temperatures expected to reach highs of around 16C.

However, the Met Office said winds are expected to pick up again tomorrow.

Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent said: "Through Tuesday we start to pick up strengthening north easterly winds.

"We'd love to say the showers would line themselves up to the fire but unfortunately, they are very much hit and miss.

"By the middle part of the day on Tuesday we are seeing quite widespread gusts inland of 30mph and along the northern coasts 35mph. The breeze isn't going to help dealing with fires at all.

"There will be a mixture of bright spells and scattered showers. One or two of the showers could be quite sharp but with that brisk wind they will move through quickly. You are not looking at anywhere getting any significant rainfall accumulations for a long period of time.

"It will be slightly less breezy on Wednesday than on Tuesday, which is an improvement in that respect.

"We don't have any active weather systems coming through, it is just showery and cool."